Uber Is Offering Discounted Rides to the Polls on Election Day

And you can even get a snack delivered while waiting in line.

Uber is ready to help riders get to the voting booth on Election Day.

With their new initiative, “Get Out the Vote,” Uber will help people register, find their polling place, and even hop a discounted ride to cast their ballot on Nov. 3.

“As we look ahead to this year’s election, we are committed to doing our part to make sure every citizen has access to vote,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement on Tuesday. “We hope that by giving people the ability to easily register to vote and request an absentee ballot via the Uber and Uber Eats apps, independent workers—and everyone who uses our platform—will have a stronger voice in our democracy.”

Through Uber and Uber Eats, users will also be able to register to vote or request a mail-in ballot if they would like to vote from home. The process is run through a partnership with TurboVote, an initiative that also helps Uber drivers and Uber Eats delivery drivers register.

On the day of the election, Uber users will also be able to use the app to find their nearest polling location

Uber is also working to help staff the polls with organization Power to the Polls, as the majority of poll workers are older than 60 and cannot sign up to work due to COVID-19. They're working to enlist more than 500,000 new volunteers.

And to provide treats for voters waiting in line, Uber is also teaming up with Pizza to the Polls to provide some tasty treats to people waiting to vote in line.

“We know waiting in line is difficult," the organizations' co-founder, Scott Duncombe, said. "We’ll deliver snacks to make it better.”

As Election Day approaches, Uber users will continue to see notifications and information pop up in the app.