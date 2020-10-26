American Express Card Holders Will Now Receive a Free Uber Eats Pass Membership for a Year

"These complementary Eats Pass memberships will bring the best of Uber Eats to the doorsteps of Card Members — from delicious dine-in from local favorites to grocery delivery and more."

American Express customers will now be able to access Uber’s Eats Pass monthly subscription for free for up to a year, unlocking no-fee deliveries and discounts on restaurant orders.

The partnership between the credit card company and Uber Eats announced Monday, will extend to consumer Green, Gold, and Platinum Card members in the U.S. and will be complimentary for up to 12 months. Customers must enroll by Dec. 31, 2021.

In addition to free restaurant deliveries, customers will receive 5% off restaurant orders over $15 and free delivery for grocery orders over $30 in select markets. The service typically costs $9.99 per month.

"This year people everywhere have come to rely on — and look forward to — food delivery, in a new way," Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber’s vice president of delivery, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "These complementary Eats Pass memberships will bring the best of Uber Eats to the doorsteps of Card Members — from delicious dine-in from local favorites to grocery delivery and more."

In addition to the Uber Eats Pass, Amex Gold Card customers will receive up to $120 each year (in intervals of $10 per month) in Uber Cash starting in early 2021. This credit can be used with Uber Eats or on Uber rides.

Previously, only Amex Platinum cardholders received $200 in Uber Cash each year.

“Our Card Members crave food experiences and we’re seeing that they’re continuing to seek out food delivery services to create those special experiences at home, while also beginning to explore local dining destinations again,” said Rachel Stocks, the executive vice president of global premium products and benefits at American Express.

Discounted food and deliveries isn’t the only benefit American Express members are reaping during the pandemic: Platinum Card holders can now enroll in an offer for a $150 statement credit if they spend at least $800 on hotel bookings by Dec. 7 as well as earn a free night at one of more than 200 hotels by booking a trip before Dec. 18 and staying before Dec. 20, 2021.

And for those who can’t travel right now, American Express created a whole host of bonus offers and statement credits for everything from subscriptions to streaming services and even supermarket purchases.