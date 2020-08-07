This Travel App Helps Users Search for Nearby Medical Facilities — Just in Case

TripIt from Concur helps organize everything you need for a trip, including where to go if something goes wrong.

A travel organizing app is ready to help adventurers stay safe by allowing them to search for nearby medical facilities just in case.

These days, travel comes with its own set of considerations and medical concerns that are never too far from people’s minds. But TripIt from Concur is ready to help, the company shared with Travel + Leisure, incorporating hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies into its “Nearby Places” feature.

Image zoom Courtesy of TripIt

“Everyone wants to feel prepared before they hit the road. And now, with health and safety guidelines and the travel landscape changing constantly, preparation is even more stressful,” Jen Moyse, the company’s director of product, told T+L in an email, adding TripIt “enhanced the tools within our TripIt app knowing that managing your health and safety while on the road would be extremely important to travelers.”

The company, which also helps users check airport security wait times, uses the Google Places API to power its “Nearby Places” feature and works around the world. It also allows travelers to plan ahead by tapping the plus “+” icon to save places of interest to their TripIt itineraries for offline use.

In addition, Moyse said the company set up a Traveler Resource Center “to help travelers better understand and manage travel changes due to COVID-19.” There, people can track everything from public health advisories to COVID-19-related airline rules.