Louis Vuitton's Curated Travel Guides Are Now Available on Apple Maps

Need a little help getting around a new city, or looking to find a few more hidden gems around you? The Louis Vuitton City Guides are here to help.

Louis Vuitton may be most well-known for its luxury fashion and effortlessly chic luggage and trunk collections, but fans of the brand may also already know about its rather popular city guides.

For the last five years, the brand has found a bit of unexpected success with its curated city guides in both print and online, which it created for more than 30 cities around the globe. And now, portions of these discerning travel guides are available to the everyman for free on Apple Maps.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Apple users can now experience a taste of the “24 Hours in…” section of Louis Vuitton City Guides, and explore the top places for all thirty-two cities in the collection, right in Apple Maps on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The selection walks people through the best destinations, including hotels, restaurants, shops, and sightseeing spots, to have the perfect day in each city.

For example, in Los Angeles, the guide begins with a stay at the Sunset Tower Hotel, before taking travelers to Grand Central Market in downtown for breakfast. From there, it’s a day filled with visits to landmarks like the Hollywood Forever Cemetary and the Last Bookstore, jewelry stores like Just One Eye, and dining at famed restaurants like Musso & Frank Grill.

But, this isn’t the only way Louis Vuitton is celebrating its travel guides’ fifth anniversary. To mark the occasion, the brand is also updating its own City Guide App to include more content in English, French, and Chinese. Already used by more than 800,000 travelers, the app can now appeal to more people exploring around them or used to spark a bit of future wanderlust too.

In the app, travelers can explore the new free selection of addresses, as well as an audio-visual travel program, a postcard-sharing feature, and even new photo filters that travelers can use to create a little art in every city.

And now, the app also includes a new itinerary guiding feature, which takes travelers on a tour of the world of Louis Vuitton Publishing. Inside, travelers can take a peek at what it takes to create its famed Travel Book — from the sketchbooks and the Fashion Eye photo albums, to how it all comes together.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Ready to start exploring? The Louis Vuitton City Guide addresses are now available in Apple Maps across devices, and of course, are always available in the brand’s own app. This way, you can explore your favorite destinations from home so you’re ready when the time comes to see them in person.