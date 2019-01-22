There's no button like home. There's no button like home.

If you have any iPhone, version X or later, you may be missing the home button. Even if you know on some gut level that you don't really need the button, it's okay to want it back.

But you don't have to go on without it. There's a simple hack that will let you bring back the home button from the land of obsolete features.

Open "Settings" and go to "Accessibility." Select the section labeled "Touch" and then click on "Assistive Touch." Enable Assistive Touch and choose Home for "Single-Tap," App Switcher for "Double-Tap," and Siri for "Long Press."

At this point, a gray circle with a white circle will appear on your screen. Say hello to your new home button. You can customize this new home button to function however you would like. This little box will remain visible as you use your phone and you can drag it around your screen so it's out of the way of any apps or commands you may need. You can also adjust the opacity of the button when not in use.