Android Users Can Now Pay for Parking and Public Transit in Google Maps

Google Maps is once again updating its services to make it even easier for people to get around.

In February, the company announced that Android users can now pay for parking or buy a transit ticket right in the mobile app.

According to The Verge, Google Maps is integrating Passport and ParkMobile into its app. Both services allow users to not only find parking but to also pay for it and to even add money to their meter right from their phone. Google explained in a blog post:

"These days, people are upping their hand sanitizing game and avoiding touching public surfaces as much as possible. Thanks to an integration with parking solutions providers Passport and ParkMobile, you can now easily pay your meter right from driving navigation in Maps, and avoid touching the meter altogether. Simply tap on the 'Pay for Parking' button that appears as you near your destination. Then enter your meter number, the amount of time you want to park for, and tap 'Pay.' Need to add more time to your meter? Easily extend your parking session with just a few taps."

Beyond the ability to pay for parking, users can soon pay for transit fares, too. According to Google, users can soon pay for transit fares for over 80 transit agencies around the world in the app as well.

"Now you'll be able to plan your trip, buy your fare, and start riding without needing to toggle between multiple apps," Google explained. It added that users can pay in advance and get their fare ready to go before arrival.

Users will see the option when they get transit directions. From there, they will see an option to pay with their phone using credit or debit cards which are already linked to their Google Pay account. And in some places, like San Francisco, users will also be able to buy a digital Clipper card directly from Google Maps.