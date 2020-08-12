Google Maps Is Finally Coming Back to the Apple Watch and It's More Useful Than Ever

It’s about to get a little easier to find your way around.

On Monday, Google announced two new exciting updates with its Google Maps product. The first being that Google Maps will finally make a comeback to the Apple Watch after a three-year absence. The second is that Google Maps will get an upgrade on the CarPlay dashboard, too.

According to CNBC, the new Google Maps app for Apple Watch will be a standalone product available in the app store. It will include step-by-step directions to get from point A to point B and will also include estimated arrival times so users can better plan. It will also allow users to get directions for walking, cycling, and driving all in one place.

And, as Engadget reported, users can start navigating using the Apple Maps app on the iPhone and continue getting directions via Apple Watch along the way.

Beyond integrating with the Apple Watch, Google Maps will also be getting a little upgrade with Apple's CarPlay system. According to CNBC, the new upgrade will allow users to simultaneously listen to music or check their calendar alongside the Google Maps display. This way, they’ll never lose sight of their directions.

Though these may seem like small upgrades it becomes rather significant when you realize that Apple's CarPlay infotainment system is available in 97% of new cars and that Apple Watch just had its best non-holiday sales quarter, meaning more people are rocking the watch.