Google Can Now Translate Your Messages Into Hieroglyphics

Now you can send messages that are fit for a pharaoh.

In honor of the anniversary of the discovery of the Rosetta Stone, an ancient tool for deciphering hieroglyphics, Google Arts & Culture is launching a brand new portal called Fabricius for people to learn about the ancient Egyptian language, send messages, or even use tools for academic research.

Fabricius was created by Google in collaboration with the Australian Center for Egyptology at Macquarie University, Psycle Interactive, Ubisoft, and Egyptologists from around the globe, according to a statement by Google. The tool is available in both English and Arabic.

The portal has three dedicated gateways for people to discover more about Egyptian hieroglyphics, including an educational gateway to learn more about hieroglyphics and a digital tool and open source for quickly decoding hieroglyphics online, which has, so far, been a laborious manual task for researchers working on translation of the ancient language.

And finally, if you’re just looking to play around online while also learning a little bit about ancient Egypt, Fabricius also has a tool for sending messages in hieroglyphics. Google Arts & Culture notes that this is purely for entertainment and is not academically correct.

However, in Fabricius, users can type in whatever message they would like to send, whether it's a birthday message or a simple thank you note, and the tool automatically generates hieroglyphics that translate the message into the ancient language. It’s a fun way to connect with or even send “coded messages” to your friends and family.

Some translations are not very direct translations, but that’s also part of the fun. Instead of sending a simple “hello” to your friends, Fabricius will translate it to “greetings to you” in hieroglyphics. Similarly, a “happy birthday” message is translated to “glorious festival of your delivery.” It has a nice ring to it, honestly.