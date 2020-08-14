With Messenger Rooms you can video call with up to 50 people while using these inspiring travel images from the Louvre, Taj Mahal, and more.

Make Your Video Calls Feel Like Vacation With These 360-degree Travel Backgrounds on Messenger From Facebook

In April, Facebook brought its users the ability to connect face-to-face in virtual group meetings via Messenger Rooms. At the time, we thought it was cool enough that people could connect and share with up to 50 people right from the Facebook or the Messenger app, but now the service is getting even cooler thanks to its newly-introduced 360-degree virtual “travel” experiences.

On Friday, Messenger launched a new set of backgrounds people may use within Messenger Rooms. But, what makes them so special is the fact that the 360-degree background actually moves with the person, making it appear more lifelike than ever before.

Image zoom Messenger

The service kicked off the fun new element with a new background from the Louvre in Paris, France. And each week over the next month, the service will drop a new exclusive background people may use to spice up their group conversations or just to give them a bit of that wanderlust feeling once again.

On Aug. 21, Messenger Rooms will launch a new background from Santorini, Greece so you and your friends can all “travel” for a bite of Mediterranean food together.

On Aug. 28, Messenger users can set the Taj Mahal as their group chat background to give off those distinct travel vibes.

Then, on Sept. 4, users can transport themselves to the Venice canals in Italy in honor of the Venice International Film Festival.

And finally, on Sept. 11, users will gain access to a gorgeous backdrop from Ha Long Bay in Vietnam.