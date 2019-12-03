Going Through a Breakup? There's Now a Travel App That Can Help You Heal (Video)

They say that one is the loneliest number but it doesn’t have to be, especially when you travel.

According to Lonely Planet, a new app called Breakup Tours provides a variety of “heart-healing and soul-cleansing travel experiences around the world” to help users get over a broken heart and embrace the joys of solo travel.

Almost everyone has had the experience of being dumped or otherwise ending a long relationship that left them feeling lonely or hurt. While some find comfort in staying home and eating ice cream, others have found that the best revenge you can have on an ex-significant other is simply living your best life.

That’s where this app comes in. The makers of the Breakup Tours app — a company based out of Hong Kong called Breakup Tours Limited, according to Lonely Planet — created the app to help the recently single heal and gain a new perspective on life.

Image zoom Westend61/Getty Images

According to Lonely Planet, the app creators believe traveling can aid emotional release as well as helping people try or learn something new. It seems like there’s no end to the benefits of travel: First, it makes you smarter and now it helps you heal from a breakup.

And users can tailor their experience, according to Lonely Planet. The app suggests activities based on a user’s mood, preferred date of travel, and city. There are over 100 activities in cities around the world and the app is available in both English and Chinese.

In addition, users can join different Circles of Travelers who are nearby to help them make friends while they’re abroad. There are also several chances to win “heart-healing” products, though it is unclear what those products may be.

Breakup Tours is available for iPhone and iPad. For more information, visit the app’s page on the App Store.