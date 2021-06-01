Boy George Is Taking Over Waze to Spill the Tea and Give You Directions During Pride Month

Getting driving directions from your GPS can actually feel like you're talking to a friend.

In honor of Pride Month, and annual Pride celebrations the world over, Waze is launching a unique experience for drivers that encourages them to live free and authentic to themselves –– thanks to Boy George.

Boy George lent his voice to Waze so drivers can have a fun and thought-provoking trip, kind of like chatting with a friend over tea, only you're with an '80s pop icon and he's telling you to turn left or get off the highway at the next exit. The singer has been a vocal advocate in the LGBTQIA+ community across the globe, including writing a song specifically in support of the LGBTQIA+ rights in Ghana.

Boy George Tea Time on Waze Credit: Courtesy of Waze

Frankly, having Boy George as your GPS is enough of a treat on its own, so why wouldn't you want to take advantage of it during June? Do you really want to hurt Boy George like that?

To make it even better, Boy George is also imparting words of wisdom like, "Life is about learning to be yourself," and fun navigation prompts like, "There's no better time than now to be who you are. There's also no better time to put on your seat belt. Now let's go." And if you're lucky, maybe he'll spill some tea (tea as in gossip, not the drink) as well. But that might depend on which Boy George experience you'd like to have.

In the Waze app, users can pick and choose their Pride experience by picking a special, '80s theme for their car (either 'Car-ma Chameleon' or the 'Goldsmobile') and a Mood (Zesty, Spicy, Quirky, or Fancy). This experience is available anywhere Waze is available, so you can enjoy it no matter where you are.

In addition, you can make this experience complete with Boy George's specially curated Pride Playlist through the Waze Audio Player. Each track in the playlist expresses and celebrates LGBTQIA+ acceptance, freedom, and love.

This app experience is only available from June 2 to June 30. To start your next journey with Boy George, download the Waze app, available on iOS and Android.