7 Navigation Apps for People Who Always Get Lost

For those of us who still struggle to navigate our hometowns, the thought of getting around a brand new city, or worse — a mountain — can be terrifying.

Technology is here to help, with apps to get you wherever you're trying to go, whether it's down a river or to grandmother's house. Google Maps is usually a safe bet for most ordinary situations, but if you're looking for something more specialized, we've got you covered.

Waze

This traffic app has started to become something of a household name itself. It works by incorporating user input to warn drivers of accidents, traffic jams, and other obstacles that could slow you down on your way to your destination.

i-Boating

I-Boating offers nautical charts and fishing maps for the United States and Europe to take with you on your next outing at sea. With its detailed maps, the app costs $20, but users rave about it on iTunes, giving it an average of 4.5 stars out of 5.

All Trails

Trail maps and signposts are not always properly maintained, causing hikers and bikers to get lost along a route. All Trails allows users to follow along in real time on the app, while sharing notes and photos with friends.

Scout

Forget about texting overbearing parents or obsessive friends. The Scout app can automatically send alerts on your estimated arrival time to whomever you choose, and update them as traffic or scheduling changes.

Sidekix

Sidekix won't get you to your destination the quickest, but it will show you the coolest stuff along the way. Users can choose a category of amenity or stop they're looking for, whether it's a coffee shop or art gallery. Local bloggers will recommend the very best.

Cool Cousin

Similar to Sidekix, Cool Cousin offers insider guides to cities around the world, including New York City, London, and Paris. As the name indicates, the app is like having a cool cousin to tell you where the best Indian food in London is, or where to go dancing in Rio de Janeiro.

Walc