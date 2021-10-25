Make Your Grandparent a TikTok Star and You Could Win a Beach Vacation

Beaches Resorts is looking for the next big "granfluencer." Here's how to enter.

Do you have a talented, quirky, hilarious, or otherwise star-worthy grandparent in the family? They could help you score a free vacation.

Beaches Resorts, the all-inclusive resort company, is searching for the next big TikTok "granfluencer" in honor of its new GrandEscapes packages.

Earlier this month, the company launched its GrandEscapes sweepstakes, allowing family members to post TikTok videos of their grandparents doing the "berries and cream" dance, the "renegade," a "couchboy" reenactment, or anything they think could make them go viral for a chance to win a Beaches' GrandEscapes package.

The trip includes a six-day, five-night stay at any Beaches Resort in Jamaica or Turks & Caicos (for travel Aug. 28 – Oct. 5, 2022), a family photoshoot, and the choice of either a complimentary Sesame Street character breakfast, a Red Lane Spa manicure for two, or a "Kitty Katt" Catamaran Cruise for the whole family. The stay includes all meals, water sports, land sports, entertainment, airport transfers, and more.

But that's not all. The winner will also receive a FYP (For You Page) TikTok tutorial from one of the largest "granfluencers" on the platform, @ourfilipinograndma, so you can keep the good times going long after you return home from your trip.

"Beaches has been seeing a rise in skip-generational travel where grandparents take grandchildren on vacation, and this package and sweepstakes is the best way to celebrate reconnecting after years of lost time together in person," a rep for the company said in a statement.