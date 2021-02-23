Audible and Waze Join Forces to Offer Safer Road Trips and Family-friend Listening

Now you can have the perfect book to listen to on your road trip.

The GPS navigation app Waze announced recently that Audible, one of the leading audiobook and podcast platforms, has officially joined the app's Audio Player Program so travelers can easily find their favorite audio content and their driving directions in one place.

Waze users with Audible accounts can access their Audible catalogue, including more than 600,000 Audible Originals, audiobooks, podcasts, and other audio programs right from the Waze app's Audio Player. This integration allows drivers to stay a little safer on the road since it lets them get turn-by-turn directions while also being able to change their music, their podcasts, and now, play an audiobook without having to do a bunch of tapping or leaving the app.

Since launching the Audio Player Program in 2018, Waze has partnered with some of the world's leading streaming services, including Spotify, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio, and most recently, Amazon Music.

"We are very excited to kick off 2021 by welcoming Audible into the Audio Player family," said Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships at Waze, in a statement. "Audible is such a beloved brand with a huge catalogue of content and we're thrilled to be able to bring it straight to their drives. Our users have already driven over 100 billion kilometers while listening to content from streaming services on our Audio Player, and we can't wait to bring this experience to even more users thanks to our collaboration with Audible."

"Whether you're listening to the latest Audible Original or catching up on a recent best-seller, Audible on Waze allows you to seamlessly enjoy audio content that entertains, inspires and informs you," added Derek Murphy, VP, Business Development at Audible.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Waze

Audible members can listen to their audiobooks on Waze by simply opening the Waze app and tapping the music note icon to select Audible as their audio player. Audible members will also receive next turn directions from Waze inside the Audible app.

The Waze and Audible apps can be found on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) store. For more information about the Waze Audio Player, visit the Waze website.