Apple Maps Will Now Show You COVID-19 Information at Your Airport

As COVID-related travel restrictions start to ease, people are getting back to traveling. But it's going to be a little confusing figuring out the specific, up-to-date guidelines for your destination.

But luckily there is a way to find specific guidelines if you're an iOS user. The Airports Council International announced that Apple Maps will begin displaying COVID-19 airport travel guidance directly on the map.

So if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can easily access local airport health requirements, such as face coverings, health tests or screenings, and quarantine guidelines just by searching for your destination's airport on the app.

Apple Maps worked directly with the Airports Council International to add this update to more than 300 airports across the globe.

"The recovery of air travel will rely on passenger confidence in the industry's focus on their health and welfare," said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a statement. "Having this information displayed in Apple Maps will help to make this crucial data much more broadly accessible to passengers. This will help passengers to plan their journeys and be reassured that their health and safety remains a priority for the industry as we all work towards a sustained return to operations and global connectivity. Collaboration remains key to a globally coordinated recovery and we are grateful to our members for the partnership we have forged to deliver this important tool that will contribute to the rebuilding of passenger confidence in air travel."

Having this kind of information right at your fingertips is one way Apple is helping combat the spread of COVID-19. By knowing exactly what guidelines to follow, travelers can easily prepare for a safe and healthy journey.

In addition to Apple Maps, the Airports Council International also provides health and safety information on its Check & Fly mobile app and passenger portal.

More information can be found on the Airports Council International website.