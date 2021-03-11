You Can Win a Year of Free Flights — and All You Have to Do Is Download an App

It's hard to believe that a year has passed since we first learned about COVID-19 and countries around the world began implementing various lockdown restrictions. For many , a year of staying home — or at least close to home — has meant giving up traveling, especially via plane. However, as the vaccine rollout continues, and there's perhaps a light at the end of this tunnel, App in the Air (AITA) has decided to give away a year of free flights to make up for the lost time.

With AITA users clocking in 12 billion fewer flight miles in 2020 than the previous year, the company has launched its Take Back Your Year sweepstakes to give one lucky winner a year's worth of flights bookable through the app.

AITA users can book with an exclusive airline and hotel reservation tool — one of the first to enable direct bookings with select airlines, including United, Southwest, American Airlines, and more. The app also offers a personalized search capability and allows users to help offset their carbon output, as the company plants one tree for every flight booked.

To enter the contest, simply download the app and answer a few simple questions on the sweepstakes landing page. For a bonus entry, applicants are invited to submit a video or photo on social media, explaining how they will spend their make-up year and tagging @appintheair.

The sweepstakes is open now through March 31, 2021. A winner will be randomly chosen on or around the next day. For official rules and regulations, click here.

If you're the lucky winner, be sure to check our guide on where Americans can travel now.