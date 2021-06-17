Win $1,000 for Your Next Flight Courtesy of This Popular Travel App

App In The Air wants to get you up in the air again.

App in the Air, the personal travel assistant application for frequent fliers, is celebrating its ninth birthday this summer by giving away flight booking credits to people like you.

"Over the last nine years, we've been with you every step of the way, through TSA, baggage claim, and terminal coffee breaks," the app company explains on its sweepstakes page. "To celebrate, we're inviting you to our birthday party with some special party favors: get up to $1,000 off your next booking in the app...and don't worry, there are more chances to win!"

To enter, you simply need to download the app, create an account if you don't have one already, and fill in the entry form here. It includes the simple question, "Where are you looking to travel to next?"

Travelers can also score bonus entrees by sharing a video or photo on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook tagging @appintheair and #sweepstakes, sharing where they'd like to travel next in the caption.

The grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 credit to be used exclusively toward travel purchased on the app through the year 2022. Any unused credit will expire at the end of the year 2022. A runner-up will also receive $500 in credits, and 30 more winners will receive $50 in credits, all of which also need to be used in-app and used by the end of 2022.

But, as the app says, "We're a Gemini, this won't last all month." Those interested in entering should do so now before the app's birthday month ends on June 30.