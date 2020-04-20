Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Airbnb wants travelers to hold onto their sense of adventure through quarantine.

As we all ride out the spread of the coronavirus, companies, destinations, and all our favorite cultural centers are doing their best to bring a bit of the world's magic home to people. And that includes Airbnb, who is hoping to make your next Zoom call a little more delightful with its custom backgrounds made from some of its best destinations.

"While we continue to adapt to the new normal of spending more time indoors, people are opting to stay connected virtually. And what better way to start a conversation than to change up your day-to-day scenery behind you," Airbnb shared in a blog post. "From a real-life Balian treehouse to a calming oceanfront cottage in Havana, this sampling of Airbnb homes comes with stellar views and they're available to download to transport you to wherever you virtually want to go."

To use the backgrounds all you need to do is follow a few simple steps:

Download the Zoom app for Mac or Windows

Open the app and sign in

In the upper right corner, click your profile picture and then click on "Settings"

In the left menu, click "Virtual Background" (if you don't see this, log in to the Zoom website, go to "Settings" and toggle on "Virtual Background")

In the "Virtual Background" menu, click the (+) icon

Select and upload your new background from Airbnb. Then, pretend you're in whatever magical destination you picked.

Ready to go? Check out a selection of Airbnb's virtual Zoom background options below.

Bamboo House, Bali, Indonesia

Airbnb Zoom Backgrounds Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Want to feel like you're in a true paradise rather than your same old living room? Take a virtual trip to Bali and the Bamboo House. The five-story treehouse can bring a bit more whimsy to any meeting, and the views behind you may inspire your coworkers on the other end of the call too.

Casa Meztitla, Morelos, Mexico

Airbnb Zoom Backgrounds Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

If visiting a rainforest is on your must-see list take a virtual journey there now by downloading the Zoom background from Casa Meztitla. Beyond you sits the rainforest in Mexico. You and your Zoom buddies can pretend you're about to dip in the pool, spotting a few tropical birds, or just lounging about with cocktail in hand.

Sea Home, Havana, Cuba

Airbnb Zoom Backgrounds Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Want ocean? The Sea Home in Havana, Cuba is for you. The gorgeous coastal home comes with its own solarium as well as an expansive view of the ocean all around. Grab a cup of Cuban coffee and make all your Zooms a bit more interesting.