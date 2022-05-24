12 Amazing Summer Travel Deals — Including Last-minute Memorial Day Sales

Yes, you can still get away for Memorial Day and find a great deal too.

Memorial Day Weekend is nearly here to kick off the summer travel season — but don't worry if you haven't made any plans yet, there are still plenty of deals to be had for travelers who love to procrastinate. Here are a few last-minute Memorial Day Weekend travel deals to help you make the most of the three-day break and some more sales to sort your summer travel.

Camden Harbour Inn, Maine

Take a trip to New England's cutest town with a Memorial Day weekend getaway package to Camden, Maine. The Camden Harbour Inn's holiday package includes a two-night stay in one of its luxuriously appointed guest rooms or suites, along with its signature à la carte champagne breakfast (go for the lobster eggs Benedict, you won't regret it).

The package starts at $564 per person, based on double occupancy, and includes the two-night stay, breakfast, a selection of hors d'oeuvres upon arrival, a welcome Prosecco, a 2-hour sail on board of the schooner Surprise (weather permitting), and a 60 minute massage for two. The package also includes cocktails for two, a 4-course tasting dinner for two, and turndown service including handmade Belgian chocolates. The package is based on availability and excludes taxes, gratuity (20% for dinner will be added), and alcoholic drinks. To book, call the hotel directly at 800-236-4266.

The Schoolhouse Hotel, West Virginia

The Schoolhouse Hotel's "Summer Session Begins With Memorial Day " travel package includes three nights and a fourth free for a family of four in a Superior Double Double room. As part of the package, kids under 16 eat free with their parents at The Varsity Club for one evening. It also comes with welcome cocktails for adults at the brand new rooftop. (Black out and certain restrictions may apply.) To book, travelers call the main hotel desk: 304-536-0999.

Hotel Magdalena, Texas

Hotel Magdalena is offering a book a three-night stay over the holiday weekend using code ALLTOGETHERNOW, and guests' Monday night stay is free. Pet fees will also be waved, and pet bowls, beds, and treats are available upon request. Find more info here.

Uniworld, Worldwide

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is offering travelers up to $5,000 off select voyages booked now through May 31. With Uniworld's Cruise Back Into Travel offer – one of the brand's biggest deals to date – cruisers can save on trips through the Peruvian Amazon to India's Golden Triangle and much more. Uniworld's brand-new itineraries on its popular cruise and rail itineraries are also included in the sale. See its website for more information.

JW Marriott Bonnet Creek, Florida

The JW Marriott Bonnet Creek, located near Disney World, is offering rates starting at $339 for Mariott Bonvoy Members, along with a special "Resort Credit Package" that includes a $50 resort credit, with rates starting at $392. Visitors can also still book the "Family Connecting Room" package, which provides connecting rooms and valet parking, starting at $651 (for the 2 rooms).

Anvil Hotel, Wyoming

Jackson, thought typically a winter hot spot, is a surprisingly wonderful destination for a summertime getaway. Kick off summer in style this Memorial Day weekend by booking a stay at the Anvil Hotel, a 50-room property that combines classic western charm with modern amenities. For those looking for a quick trip out west this weekend, the Anvil Hotel is currently offering the It's Called Summer offer. Guests are eligible for up to 20% off their summer stay when they book now. See the hotel's website for more information.

Margaritaville Resort, Florida

The mega-resort, located just minutes from Central Florida's best theme parks, is hosting its Summerzcool offer. The promotion provides guests with a one-time resort credit. For two-night stays use code SZCOOL50 for a $50 credit, SZCOOL75 for a $75 credit for 3-night stays, and SZCOOL100 for a $100 credit on 4-night stays. The offer is good now through Sept. 4, 2022, for stays June 1-Sept. 5, 2022.

Gansevoort Meatpacking, New York

The Gansevoort in New York City is offering up to 20% off with its Summer Sessions package. Guests can book any room or suite Sunday through Thursday to receive the discount. As a bonus, the hotel will give guests $25 to spend at Coffee + Cocktails, and all suite bookings include a chilled bottle of Whispering Angel Rosé. The package is bookable through Sept. 5, 2022.

Caribe Royale, Florida

Caribe Royale is offering guests a buffet breakfast for two each day of their stay, 25% off self-parking fees, and a 1 p.m. late checkout on their departure day as part of its Summer Escape Package. With the package, guests can enjoy an included buffet breakfast for two each day of their stay, 25% off self-parking fees, and a 1 p.m. late checkout on their departure day. The offer is valid now through Sept. 30, for stays through May 30 – Oct. 1, 2022. Use code SUMMESC when booking.

Encore Resort at Reunion, Florida

The resort residences in Central Florida is also hosting its own Epic Getaway Package. With the package, guests will receive a $50 daily resort credit, two free welcome drink coupons, and free breakfast for two each day, with any additional breakfasts for 50% off, and free meals for kids. Use the booking code EPIC when booking a minimum 2-night stay. (Blackout dates apply.)

Princess Cruises, Caribbean and Alaska

Princess Cruises is extending massive savings on 7-day sailings in the Caribbean and Alaska by offering a $300 air credit and up to 40% off select cruises. The cruise line also just announced a new Premier Package. For $75 per person, guests receive a complimentary premium beverage package, Wifi, specialty dining, photos, and crew gratuities included.

Vrbo