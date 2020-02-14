14 Essentials Meghan Markle Always Travels With (Video)

Image zoom NICK BRADSHAW/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has a pretty distinct style, especially when she’s traveling. Although she travels a little differently now that she’s married a literal prince — a.k.a. it’s all about private jet luxury now — her taste in suitcases, outfits, and accessories hasn’t changed much since her days as one of the stars of Suits. And, considering Markle has always been an avid traveler, much of her airport style is well-documented in things like paparazzi photos, interviews, and even her old lifestyle blog The Tig.

Markle’s travel essentials range from suitcases to hats to even things like Neosporin and dryer sheets — everything she has either recommended or been spotted with over the years. According to a post she once wrote on The Tig about traveling, her bottom line was always self-care. “It’s easy to run yourself ragged, hopping from one locale to another, sometimes feeling homesick, and other times just feeling plain-old sick (tummy, head cold, you name it),” she wrote. Every item is meant to make traveling easier, and more streamlined, which is definitely something we could all use when we’re on the road.

Below, check out the best Meghan Markle-approved travel essentials to shop.

Stow First Class Leather Tech Case

Nothing is more synonymous with Markle’s travel uniform than the Stow First Class Leather Tech Case. Not only has she been pictured with the tech case on multiple occasions, but she also wrote about it on her now-defunct lifestyle website The Tig. Luckily, the website is still accessible via internet archives (nothing is ever actually gone on the web, after all), so we can still see everything she said about it. “What I have learned is that having a perfect travel folio...that makes you feel like a frequent flier, things will speed along so you can avoid less airport hiccups and can focus on the vacate part of the vacation.”

To buy: ahalife.com, $535

Travel Shawl

The Duchess also wrote on The Tig that she loves to pack a “portable hug” when she travels, a.k.a. “a scarf or thin cashmere blanket that feels like a hug.” While the Madewell scarf she specifically recommends has long been sold out, you can still get the same amount of comfort, portable hug and all, with this Francoise Travel Shawl that’s all sorts of cozy.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $58

Rimowa Wheeled Suitcase

While Markle is rarely pictured with her own luggage now that she’s the Duchess of Sussex, she used to be photographed at airports quite often with her bags, jet-setting around the world as a successful actress. The photos were pretty telling in terms of what sort of bags Markle prefers to carry when she travels. For instance, in a series of photos taken at Vancouver International Airport in December 2015, Markle is pictured with a Rimowa Topas Sport carry-on suitcase in aluminum. Although this specific style is now sold out, there are still plenty of Rimowa suitcases that look similar to the Duchess’, including the Rimowa Classic 22-inch Wheeled Suitcase, which is available at Nordstrom.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $950

Dr. Ohhira’s Probiotics Original Formula

Another recommendation from Markle via The Tig: a good brand of high-strain probiotics. “Gooooo pro…biotics! Always travel with a high strain probiotic, and hydrate like you’re dying of thirst — because even if you’re not, for your body — the thirst is real. This dynamic duo of probiotics and agua will keep your gut health in check and honestly stave off jet lag if you’re globetrotting on your travails.” The brand she recommended is Dr. Ohhira, which is available (and highly rated by customers) on Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, $46

Neosporin

Markle wrote in a post on The Tig that “a dear friend” once told her that Leonardo DiCaprio’s top travel tip was to pack Neosporin, and recommended it as a way to avoid in-flight germs. “Evidently, he said that to avoid getting sick on planes, he puts a little Neosporin on a cotton swab and coats the inside of his nostrils,” she wrote. “Not only does it create a barrier for germs, it also lubricates the skin in the nose.” While it might seem like a weird use for Neosporin, it’s still one of Markle’s travel tips, so it makes the list.

To buy: amazon.com, $7

The 1887 Clutch by Ebby Rane

The 1887 Clutch by Ebby Rane was featured on Markle’s Instagram next to a plate of delicious-looking tacos before she met Harry, so it’s clear she was a fan. It’s a simple clutch that will keep all your important travel items like your passport, phone charger, boarding pass, and reading materials totally organized, and will also keep you looking as chic as the Duchess herself.

To buy: amazon.com, $245

Fedora Hat

In the paparazzi photos snapped of Markle at various airports over the years, there’s usually one constant amongst her ever-changing style: a chic-looking fedora style hat. (Case-in-point.) This laidback, no-frills style is totally achievable with a cute hat of your own, like this Lanzom Fedora Hat from Amazon for only $16.

To buy: amazon.com, $16

Dryer Sheets

During her interview with Birchbox about her travel musts, Markle also revealed her top packing hack for always ensuring her clothes look and smell fresh: dryer sheets. “Your clothes will smell fresh when you arrive — and especially when you return home!” she commented. This hack is simple enough to implement; just layer dryer sheets, like this Snuggle Plus option from Amazon, between your clothes when you’re packing. You’ll be able to tell all your friends that it’s advice straight from the Duchess herself.

To buy: amazon.com, $4

Hand Sanitizer Spray

According to her post on The Tig, Markle is also a stickler for wiping down her tray table and airplane screen when she flies. “Sure, the person next to you may give you a side eye, but at the end of the flight, you’ll be the one whistling dixie with nary a sniffle,” she wrote. The specific brand she recommends, Murchison-Hume travel spray essentials, has since been discontinued, but you can still follow her travel tip with this small bottle of Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray. The all-natural ingredients would likely make Markle proud.

To buy: amazon.com, $13

Multi-Use Stick

During an interview with Birchbox in June 2015, Markle revealed some of her favorite travel hacks for feeling and looking good while on the road. Her biggest recommendation? Find a good multi-stick, and stick to it. “Pack your favorite multi-use stick...for a quick touch up on cheeks, lips, face when you land.” This blush stick from Julep comes in a variety of pretty colors, and can be used on your cheeks, eyes, and/or lips for a fresh glow no matter where in the world you are — or how much sleep you’ve managed to get.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $24)

Ebby Rane Travel Bag

Markle is a fan of the brand Ebby Rane, according to The Tig. Although her favorite suitcase, a carry-on style called The Quartermaster, is no longer available, you can still follow in her style footsteps with another selection from the brand. This Ebby Rane tweed duffel bag is totally stylish, and it’ll go well with the Ebby Rane 1887 Clutch that’s also featured on this list.

To buy: amazon.com, $425

Rolling Duffel Bag

Markle was photographed on multiple occasions wheeling a rolling duffel bag during her various travels. Her specific bag of choice was the Ghurka Kilburn II No. 252 Rolling Suitcase, which is currently sold out, but you can cop the style with this Brics Life Collection 28-inch Rolling Duffel Bag from Nordstrom, currently $850.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $850

Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote

Markle has often been spotted at airports — and in her general day-to-day life — with a structured leather tote bag. Though she’s carried around a few different brands over the years, her Cuyana Classic Structured Leather Tote has been spotted on her arm as far back as 2017. She’s been photographed with it in two different colors, including black and caramel. It’s a simple and chic addition to any travel ensemble, and large enough to fit everything you’ll need while you’re on the road.

To buy: cuyana.com, $195

Birdies The Starling Flat in Black Velvet

While touring Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Republic of Tonga with Prince Harry in 2018, Markle was often spotted wearing a sleek and comfortable pair of Birdies Starling Flats in Black Velvet. Again, during a tour in Morocco with Prince Harry in 2019, she was pictured wearing the same flats while pregnant with baby Archie. However, her love of the shoes can be documented as far back as 2016 in various paparazzi photos and on her now-defunct Instagram account. You can get your own pair just like Markle’s for only $95, over on the Birdies website.

To buy: birdies.com, $95

