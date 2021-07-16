Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card Holders Can Earn Tons of Extra Points This Year — Here's How

Travel now can earn you more travel later.

American Express has a new way to get its members traveling again this summer.

According to the Amex Trendex, a trend report from American Express, 73 percent of consumers are interested in using travel offers for their next leisure trip, so the financial services company and Marriott Bonvoy wants to give its members some new perks that will make traveling better than ever.

Now, existing Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card Members who enroll between July 14 and Sept. 15, 2021 will be able to earn six times their Marriott Bonvoy points (up to four additional points) for each dollar of eligible purchases.

Eligible purchases include car rentals purchased directly from select car rental companies, flights booked directly with airlines, gas at U.S. gas stations, and transit like taxis/rideshares, parking, tolls, trains, and buses. So you can plan that European getaway, road trip, or cross-country train ride and your points will add up to another (possibly free) trip in the future.

Card members who enroll will be able to earn up to 10,000 points in each category for a total of up to 40,000 points through Sept. 30, 2021.

In addition, Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card members can still enjoy a number of existing perks that can add up to apply to their next vacation. Members can link their card to their Uber account to earn points on select Uber rides and qualifying Uber Eats orders, including six times points for every dollar spent on Uber Eats deliveries and three times points per dollar spent on Uber XL, Comfort and Black rides. Or, earn 10 times points for every dollar spent on eligible purchases from Homes & Villas by Marriott International on their Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express Card through Dec. 31, 2021, up to $7,500.

Marriott Bonvoy card holders can access 7,600 properties under 30 international brands, including hotels like The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, W Hotels, JW Marriott Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Moxy, AC Hotels, Courtyard by Marriott and more.

For more information about Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card, visit the American Express website.