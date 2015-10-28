Weekly Travel Deals: Washington D.C., Dominican Republic, and 50% Off a Trip to Hawaii
California
Get 30 percent off from St. Regis Monarch Beach, one of Dana Point’s most stately hotels, with recently renovated rooms and personalized butler service.
- Holiday Escape includes:
- A minimum of two nights in a Grande Deluxe room (upgrades available)
- Complimentary butler service
- Valet service
- A waived resort fee
Cost: From $289 per night, double; valid for travel from December 1–January 30. Use code: TLDEALS.
Dominican Republic
Get 30 percent off from Eden Roc at Cap Cana, a five-star resort where the suites have private pools and the manicured grounds are best accessed by golf carts.
- T+L Exclusive includes:
- Two nights or more in a Signature guest room (upgrades available)
- Private roundtrip transfers from the Punta Cana Airport
- A welcome amenity
- Daily breakfast at Mediterraneo Restaurant
- One 50minute massage per guest at Solaya Spa
Cost: From $616 per night, double; book by October 31 for travel through December 22
Booking code: TLOFFER
Washington, D.C.
Get 30 percent off from Gaylord National Resort, a supersized icon with a dramatic, 19-story glass atrium, a 20,000 square foot spa, and views of the Potomac River.
- Travel+Leisure Holiday Offer includes:
- Two nights in a suite (upgrades available)
- A $100 daily resort credit towards the Relåche Spa or one of the property’s restaurants
- Two tickets to ICE, a winter attraction made of ice slides and handcarved sculptures, including a souvenir photo
Cost: From $460 per night, double; book by November 15 for travel from November 21–December 30.
Booking code: 0TV
Hawaii
Get 50 percent off from Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki, harbor-facing rooms in Waikiki with access to a beautiful championship golf course.
- Half off Hawaii includes:
- Overnight accommodations in an Ocean Marina room (upgrades available)
- Shuttle service to Waikiki, Ala Moana, and the Hawaii Prince Golf Club
Cost: From $199 per night, double; book by December 22.
Southeast Asia
Get 30 percent off from CFM Mekong, a small-ship cruise company with a fleet of French colonial-style vessels that sail the Mekong River.
T+L Offer includes:
• Seven nights from Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap aboard the Toum Tiou 2
• Onboard meals and activities
• Complimentary shore excursions
Cost: From $2589 per person, double, including meals; book by December 8.
Booking details: Email reservations@cfmekong.com and use booking code GRANNA T & L