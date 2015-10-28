Weekly Travel Deals: Washington D.C., Dominican Republic, and 50% Off a Trip to Hawaii

California

Get 30 percent off from St. Regis Monarch Beach, one of Dana Point’s most stately hotels, with recently renovated rooms and personalized butler service.

Holiday Escape includes:

A minimum of two nights in a Grande Deluxe room (upgrades available)

Complimentary butler service

Valet service

A waived resort fee

Cost: From $289 per night, double; valid for travel from December 1–January 30. Use code: TLDEALS.



Dominican Republic

Get 30 percent off from Eden Roc at Cap Cana, a five-star resort where the suites have private pools and the manicured grounds are best accessed by golf carts.

T+L Exclusive includes:

Two nights or more in a Signature guest room (upgrades available)

Private roundtrip transfers from the Punta Cana Airport

A welcome amenity

Daily breakfast at Mediterraneo Restaurant

One 50minute massage per guest at Solaya Spa

Cost: From $616 per night, double; book by October 31 for travel through December 22

Booking code: TLOFFER



Washington, D.C.

Get 30 percent off from Gaylord National Resort, a supersized icon with a dramatic, 19-story glass atrium, a 20,000 square foot spa, and views of the Potomac River.

Travel+Leisure Holiday Offer includes:

Two nights in a suite (upgrades available)

A $100 daily resort credit towards the Relåche Spa or one of the property’s restaurants

Two tickets to ICE, a winter attraction made of ice slides and handcarved sculptures, including a souvenir photo

Cost: From $460 per night, double; book by November 15 for travel from November 21–December 30.

Booking code: 0TV



Hawaii

Get 50 percent off from Hawaii Prince Hotel Waikiki, harbor-facing rooms in Waikiki with access to a beautiful championship golf course.

Half off Hawaii includes:

Overnight accommodations in an Ocean Marina room (upgrades available)

Shuttle service to Waikiki, Ala Moana, and the Hawaii Prince Golf Club

Cost: From $199 per night, double; book by December 22.



Southeast Asia

Get 30 percent off from CFM Mekong, a small-ship cruise company with a fleet of French colonial-style vessels that sail the Mekong River.

T+L Offer includes:

• Seven nights from Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap aboard the Toum Tiou 2

• Onboard meals and activities

• Complimentary shore excursions