Suitcase Locks Are Basically Useless, but There Is One Way to Keep Your Stuff Safe

So you've packed your bags for your upcoming travels and even brought along some valuables like your electronics and a few jewels. Not to worry: You have your trusty luggage lock, which should keep your stuff safe, right?

According to experts, you may want to think twice about your travel safety precautions.

In 2014, several blogs, including Techlicious, noticed the Washington Post made the fatal error of publishing a photo of the TSA's master keys (the photos were since removed). The photo gave would-be thieves around the world all the information they'd need to 3D print their own copies, thus giving them the power to unlock any and all TSA-approved travel luggage locks ever made.

Ars Technica even tested out the 3D-printed version of the keys and were able to print, use, and break into a locked bag with ease.

However, even without all this fancy tech, the locks do little to actually protect your luggage. In fact, any motivated thief can rip open your bag without breaking the lock and without leaving a single trace behind. All they need is a simple ballpoint pen.

As WonderHowTo explained, all a thief has to do is simply move your luggage locks to the side of a bag, insert a pen tip along the seam of the zipper, break the seam apart and open your bag. Once they are done rummaging through your things, they can then reseal the bag by bringing the zipper back around, at which point the zipper will self-heal, and you'll be none the wiser (until you realize all your stuff is missing).