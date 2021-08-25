Here's Where You Can Save Big on a Last-minute Labor Day Trip This Year

It's not too late to plan an amazing Labor Day vacation.

While Sept. 6 is coming up quickly, there are still some great deals to score if you're looking for an end-of-summer getaway. And to help you get on your way, Skyscanner has compiled some data on some of the most popular and budget-friendly destinations that are still available to book a quick holiday.

For 2021, the most popular destinations include New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando, Denver, Chicago, Miami, London, Atlanta, and Seattle. But if you're looking for the best deal, Fort Lauderdale is the cheapest destination for travel over Labor Day weekend 2021, averaging $106 for return trips.

Beautiful aerial view of Central Beach in Fort Lauderdale Credit: Gianfranco Vivi/Getty Images

"It's clear from our data that consumer interest in travel has been steadily growing but as American retail giants record increasing sales of travel gear and swimwear, it is clear that US travelers are planning their trips in earnest. Many vacationers are keen to squeeze more trips in before the end of summer, and with hot favorites like Florida and California welcoming tourists and competitive prices still available, it's a great time to enjoy a last-minute deal," said Mark Crossey, U.S. travel expert, in a statement. "Look out for reductions on flexible ticket options, which are a good option for smart vacationers looking to book a last-minute bargain with peace of mind. If you can afford to be flexible with your destination or dates, you could bag a great deal and miss the crowds using Skyscanner's "Everywhere" search or monthly view for dates."

Having fun in the city is also an option if sand really isn't your thing. Skyscanner found flight deals from Boston to New York (direct) for $48 (return), San Diego to Las Vegas for $74, and Las Vegas to Seattle for $76. For hotel stays in those cities, the site suggests the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel for $185 per night and the MGM Grand, Las Vegas for $168 per night. If you plan on visiting the Windy City, the Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel Chicago for $173 per night.

Flight and hotel deals are subject to change and vary upon availability. Hotel prices are for two people sharing one room, and flight prices represent single passengers in economy class, return travel from within the US between Sept. 3 and Sept. 6, 2021.