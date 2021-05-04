Fashion Icon Iris Apfel and Lowe's Want to Make Your Home Feel Like Palm Beach

After a year of staying home we now truly understand the value of our personal space. Making our living rooms uniquely ours is one way we can feel in control in a still very chaotic world. Luckily, places like Lowe's are here to help you curate a space you'd be happy to spend at least a few more months in.

In May, the home improvement store introduced "Lowe's House of Curators," a series of bespoke décor curations created by tastemakers to "uncover covetable style at uncompromising value — all available every day at Lowe's."

Lowe's House of Curators is kicking things off with interior designer and fashion icon Iris Apfel, most well-known for the colorful stylings that she's created over her nearly 100 years of life.

"We know that stylish home décor doesn't always feel attainable for consumers, so we are inviting a range of tastemakers to curate from our millions of products to inspire different possibilities and demonstrate that spaces can be both accessible and affordable," Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, shared in a statement. "Just as Lowe's has been at the forefront of home for much of the past 100 years, Iris has been at the center of style for much of the past 100 years — and through her impeccable design eye, we hope to enable consumers to see how their dream spaces can be created with the products we sell every day."

Iris Apfel x Lowe's Home Decor Inspired by Palm Beach Credit: Courtesy of Lowe's

Apfel's collection includes four different room looks people can shop. It begins with "Palm Beach in Your Backyard," an outdoor collection filled with tropical plants, pops of vibrant color, and plush furnishings like the allen roth Serena Park set of two wicker chairs with blue cushioned seats. The collection also includes plenty of decor options like throw pillows, umbrellas, outdoor lighting options, and more.

Apfrel also curated a "Modern Maximalist" living room space that embraces "Apfel's mindset that 'more is more and less is a bore,'" as well as the "Statement Making Style" bathroom area to allow people to express themselves "confidently by mixing colors, textures and patterns." She even curated a "Centennial Color Palette" meant to "celebrate color trends that have come back over time in new and unexpected ways."

"I've always believed that one of the most important elements of home design is letting yourself shine. For me, that means experimenting with unapologetic colors, eye-catching patterns and being totally original," Apfel said. "As Lowe's and I both celebrate our centennial birthdays, I hope we keep inspiring people to be bold and take chances on style for the next one hundred Years."