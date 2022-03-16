This Hyatt Sale Is Offering 25% Off Stays at Nearly 1,000 Hotels

To access the sale, travelers simply need to enter the code "PRIVATE" in the special rates field while searching for hotels on Hyatt.com or the World of Hyatt app.

Hyatt is getting ready for spring with a 25% off sale at 975 properties around the world.

The sale, which applies to travel in April and May is running now until March 22.

Though there isn't a formal list of hotels included in the sale to scroll through, a sample search of the Hyatt site shows that some of the properties honoring the discount include the Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, a luxe beach resort in Mexico's Playa del Carmen; the Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London's former Metropolitan Police headquarters; and even the Park Hyatt Auckland in New Zealand, which is reopening sans quarantine or self-isolation for most international travelers on May 2.

And to sweeten the deal, some properties are even throwing in extra discounts on on-property dining. At hotels in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Southwest Asia that discount is 20% plus free breakfast where available, while in Asia-Pacific hotels, that discount starts at 10% but varies per property.

There are a few limitations, however. Hotels in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Southwest Asia do require a two-night stay, for example, and some blackout dates may apply worldwide.