How to Travel Better: A T+L Master Class

As a new year and new decade roll around, it's the perfect time to make a resolution — to be a smarter traveler.

And there's no better time to commit to improving your travel skills than right after a winter break: Think back on the trips you took — or didn't take — this year. Did you get a great deal on flights? Pay too much for a hotel? Did you avoid the crowds? What could have been better, if you did it all again?

Related: 'Operation Vacation' Exclusive Travel Deals and Discounts

Because every traveler has room to improve their travel skills, Travel + Leisure has put together a resource that can be your definitive source for traveling smarter.

This is T+L's travel master class, where you'll find insider tips and expert guidance. So if you want to know how to get the cheapest airfare, how to save on a last-minute hotel, and how to find the perfect travel shoe, you're in the right place.

Bookmark this page. You're going to need it.