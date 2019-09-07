How to Check the Status of Your Passport Application

You've booked your flight, booked your hotel, and now you're ready to jet off on your next international adventure. But before you do, you have to make sure your passport is still valid.

Some countries require your passport to be valid for six months after your intended visit, so it's important to make sure you renew before it expires. Renewing a passport can take up to 11 weeks (you can find current processing times on the State Department website), and you need to make sure you have a good photo.

If you're waiting on your new passport, there are a few ways to check the status of your application. To check your passport status, you will need your last name, your date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Check Your Passport Status Online

You can check the status of your passport application on the State Department's website — status updates are typically available 14 days after you apply or renew your passport. Your application status will be listed as "Not Found," "In Process," "Approved," or "Mailed." There, you can also sign up for automatic email updates by entering your email address.

Check Your Passport Status by Phone

You can call the National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778 or 1-888-874-7793 (TDD/TTY) to check on your status. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Eastern Time, excluding federal holidays. You can use the automated system to check your passport information 24 hours a day.

What to Do If You Have Not Received Your Passport

If your passport has been issued, but you have not received it after at least 10 business days, you should call the National Passport Information Center and fill out a DS-86 form. You must report the fact that you have not received the passport within 90 days from the date it was issued, or you will have to reapply and pay the processing fees again.

What to Do If You Just Can’t Wait

Passport processing times can be over ten weeks, but if you just can't wait, you can pay an extra fee to expedite the application and have it processed in five to seven weeks.