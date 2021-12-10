Elevate Your Next Vacation by Booking the Highest Altitude Listings on Airbnb

Looking to take your vacation to new heights? Airbnb has you covered.

The home rental company now boasts more than 6 million listings worldwide, with homes and rooms available in nearly every corner of the globe. But, some homes are just a bit more, shall we say, elevated than others. Not just in luxury, but in location, too.

In November, Airbnb shared its highest altitude listings around the world, including this gorgeous cabin in Breckenridge, Colorado.

"At over 3,000 meters, and within a short drive of Breckenridge (one of the highest altitude cities in the U.S.), this luxurious log cabin offers the idyllic Summit County getaway with friends and family, no matter the season," Airbnb wrote.

The log cabin is the perfect place to cozy up with loved ones this holiday season as it features four bedrooms and four baths, each with stellar views of the mountain outside. Gather in the chef's kitchen or around the fireplace at night after a long day of skiing at the famed mountain nearby.

Want to be between the mountains and a charming European town? Try the Chalet Eichhorn in Valais, Switzerland.

Exterior of Luxury Cabin with Mountain Views (Breckenridge, CO, United States) Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"Located on the outskirts of the car-free mountain village of Saas-Fee, this Swiss chalet, at an altitude of almost 2,000 meters, is within easy reach of the local ski slopes," Airbnb explained.

The three-bedroom home is a minimalist masterpiece, making the views outside of the large picture windows the star of the show. Though it will make you feel a world away, the home is actually just a 10-minute walk from town, making it easy to pop in and out when you're ready to be a part of civilization again.

If you're looking for solitude, the Nature Lodge in Aosta, Italy, more than delivers.

"This gorgeous stone-built lodge is only accessible with skis or snowshoes in the depths of winter. And at over 2,000 meters, it is one of Italy's most elevated listings on Airbnb," the company stated.

The quaint home looks like something straight out of a fairytale. It comes with just two bedrooms and is located in the middle of a meadow in the summer or a snow-filled vista in the winter. Again, it's only accessible via skis in the winter, so only book if you're feeling intrepid.

For another home with a stellar view, look no further than this Converted Barn in Zermatt, Switzerland.

"Although it only measures a tiny 5 by 4.5 meters, this restored grain barn close to Zermatt feels surprisingly roomy," Airbnb wrote. "And with spectacular views of the Matterhorn, it is a truly special stay."

The home is a former grain barn from the Upper Valais, rebuilt in 2008 and transformed into a tiny home wonder. The one-room stay is perfect for solo travelers, couples, or extremely close friends. It's also a place you may need to hoof it to get to, as the owner's write, "due to the hillside location, a sporty constitution of the tenants is advantageous."

For those looking to explore both a chic destination and stay in a charming home, there's the Petit Chalet in Chamonix, France.

"Located at the foot of Mont Blanc, this small chalet measures only 35-square-meters, but it packs a lot in: it comes with a covered terrace, small private garden, and panoramic alpine views," Airbnb shared.

The adorable wooden home is the ideal place to gather with just a few friends as it comes with only two bedrooms, a small kitchen for dining, and a tiny bathroom. But that's all ok because the chalet is located just minutes from town (which happens to be one of the best après-ski destinations on Earth), and a few minutes from the world-class ski mountain.

For a unique stay, book time at the Stunning House in the Sacred Valley in Cusco, Peru.

"Nestled in Sacred Valley in the cradle of the Andes, and with stunning views from all angles, this villa is built using traditional, natural, and local materials: adobe, wood, and stone, achieving a wonderful harmony with nature while providing modern comfort and amenities," Airbnb wrote.

Indeed, the home lives up to its name. The gorgeous stay melds old and new design trends, with modern furnishings adorned with traditional textiles from the region. And, with a massive wall of windows, you and your guests can marvel at the region's breathtaking beauty in all four seasons.

Exterior of the National Park Cabin (Valfurva, Italy) Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Sometimes, you need to unwind. Other times, you need to completely unplug from the world, and that's the ideal time to book the Yurt Property in Creede, Colorado.

"This true wilderness experience is perched at over 3,000 meters up the rugged San Juan Mountains," Airbnb explained. "Off-grid and with no internet, the yurt is designed for the adventurous at heart."

The yurt, which is only accessible in the warmer months, comes with everything you need and nothing more, including a comfortable bed, a working wood stove, a small kitchen area, and miles and miles of wilderness to explore.

There's one more off-the-beaten-path, high-altitude home to check out, and that's the National Park Cabin in Valfurva, Italy.