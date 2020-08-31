Hawaii Will Now Require Travelers to Fill Out a Health Application Before Boarding Their Flight

Travelers heading to Hawaii will now be required to fill out a mandatory application ahead of departure.

The digital "Safe Travels" application requirement, which goes into effect Sept. 1, asks travelers to fill out health and travel information before their flight. They are then provided a QR code, which is scanned at the airport upon arrival to allow access to Hawaii.

The application will ask for travel information, including flight number and reason for travel. A health questionnaire — which will only be made available 24 hours before the flight departs — requires travelers to disclose their health status, including whether or not they’ve experienced any COVID-19 symptoms and their recent travel history.

“Compared to paper processing, this online app will save travelers time at the airport and will speed up distribution of information to state and county officials who need it to keep us all safe,” Chief Information Officer of Hawaii’s Office of Enterprise Technology Services, Douglas Murdock, said in a statement on Friday.

Each adult traveling to Hawaii must have their own account to complete the application, which will produce their own unique QR code. Minors can be added to adult applications as additional travelers.

The application is part of a multilayered screening process which includes temperature checks upon arrival and a secondary health screening for any travelers with temperatures above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

A mandatory 14-day quarantine is still in effect for travelers to Hawaii. During their stay, travelers will have to log on to the Safe Travels Hawaii website for daily health check-ins for the duration of their quarantine.

Hawaii was supposed to instate a pre-testing program that would eliminate the need for out-of-state travelers to quarantine in August. But the program has been delayed until Oct. 1 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in both the state and California, one of Hawaii’s major tourism markets.