Travelers to Hawaii Can Bypass Quarantine With a Negative COVID-19 Test Starting Oct. 15

After multiple delays, Hawaii will lift its mandatory quarantine rules for visitors who can prove they do not have the coronavirus with negative test results, Gov. David Ige announced this week.

Travelers who complete an FDA-approved nasal swab COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their flight arrival in Hawaii — and are able to produce evidence of negative test results — will be eligible to forego the state’s 14-day quarantine instructions. The new pre-testing program is scheduled to begin Oct. 15, according to Ige's announcement.

The test program was originally supposed to be implemented on Aug. 1, but has since been pushed back several times, due to surges in COVID-19 cases.

In addition to the test results, travelers to Hawaii must undergo a health screening process and temperature checks upon arrival. Before boarding their flights, they must fill out travel and health forms, which will provide a QR code to speed up the arrivals process.

Travelers can still arrive in Hawaii without a COVID-19 test, but they will be required to quarantine for 14 days, or until they are able to provide negative test results. They will also have to undergo a health screening at the airport along with visitors who have taken a test.

Earlier this week, the county of Kaui became the first in Hawaii to receive approval for a “Resort Bubble” program, which will allow travelers to leave their hotel rooms while under quarantine if they agree to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet. Despite the precautions in place, Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a press release, “We continue to recommend that you not travel unless absolutely necessary.”

Hawaii has reported a total of 10,946 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 103 deaths, according to data from the state health department. The most recent surge in cases was attributed to “inconsistent mask wearing and lack of physical distancing” at social gatherings.