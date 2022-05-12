Where Americans Can Travel in Asia — A Country-by-country Guide

A current list of where U.S. travelers can visit in Asia and what to know before going.

Countries all around the world are opening to tourism, but some have been slightly slower than others — especially in Asia.

While some countries have yet to welcome visitors back, there are still several destinations that have opened their borders, welcoming American tourists. Travelers can eat their way across Thailand, relax on the gorgeous beaches in Indonesia or the Maldives, and even step into history in Vietnam.

However, while countries continue to roll back restrictions, many have implemented strict testing and contact tracing efforts for tourists.

These are the countries in Asia that welcome American travelers, and the rules visitors need to know before going.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh welcomes American travelers, according to the U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh. Fully vaccinated travelers are exempt from pre-arrival testing, while unvaccinated travelers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure. Children under 12 are exempt from testing.

All travelers must complete a Passenger Health Declaration Form within three days of arrival in the country.

Brunei

This small Southeast Asian country welcomes travelers who are fully vaccinated, according to the government. Travelers must arrive with a PCR test taken within two days of their departure or a rapid test taken within one day of their departure, submit an E-Health Arrival Declaration Form within 24 hours of their trip, download and register on the BruHealth App, and have a sponsoring agency or family member apply for an Entry Travel Pass. Travelers who contracted COVID-19 and recovered within 90 days of their trip are exempt from pre-arrival testing.

Upon arrival, travelers will be given rapid testing kits for purchase and must take a test on the day of their arrival, on day 2, and then again on day 3. Travelers who test negative on their arrival test will be exempt from self isolation. Travelers who contracted COVID-19 and recovered within 90 days of their trip only have to undergo a rapid test on the day of their arrival.

Travelers must also have proof of travel medical insurance that includes COVID-19 coverage of at least BND $50,000 (just over $35,900).

Cambodia

Angkor Wat temple at sunset, Siem Reap, Cambodia Credit: Malcolm P Chapman/Getty Images

Cambodia welcomes vaccinated travelers without the need to get tested before coming or upon arrival, according to the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia. The country has also reopened its visa on arrival program.

Unvaccinated travelers must undergo a 7-day quarantine and take a rapid antigen test on the last day.

India

India started allowing regularly scheduled international commercial flights to resume flying to the country in March. All travelers to India must show either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their trip, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Travelers must also complete a self-declaration form online before traveling.

Indonesia

Jatiluwih Rice Terraces, Bali, Indonesia Credit: Anton Petrus/Getty Images

Indonesia has opened to vaccinated tourists, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Indonesia. Travelers must show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of their departure.

Additionally, vaccinated domestic travelers must either show proof of a booster shot, proof of a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of traveling, or proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of traveling to travel within Indonesia.

Malaysia

Panoramic Kuala Lumpur cityscape reflects on lake from Titiwangsa park in Malaysia Credit: Kiyoshi Hijiki/Getty Images

Malaysia started welcoming fully vaccinated travelers without pre-departure testing, on-arrival testing, or required travel insurance on May 1, according to the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board. Travelers who contracted COVID-19 and recovered within 60 days of their trip are subject to the same rules.

Unvaccinated travelers must undergo a PCR test within two days of their departure as well as undergo a professionally-administered rapid antigen test within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia. Unvaccinated travelers 18 and older must quarantine for five days.

Maldives

The Maldives welcomes travelers from all over the world, including the U.S., and does not require visitors to get tested before coming, according to the government. All arriving and departing passengers must complete a Traveler Declaration form within 72 hours of their flight.

Mongolia

Travelers are allowed to enter Mongolia without any pre-arrival testing or quarantine measures in place, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the U.S. Embassy in Mongolia. Travelers must fill out a medical declaration form upon arrival at the border checkpoints.

Nepal

Nepal welcomes travelers and offers visas on arrival, regardless of vaccination status, according to the U.S. Embassy in Nepal. Arriving travelers must show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or NAAT test taken within 72 hours of their departure.

Philippines

The Philippines welcomes vaccinated travelers, including from the U.S., and requires them to show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of their departure or proof of a negative laboratory-based antigen test taken within 24 hours of their departure, according to the government. Children under 12 traveling with their fully-vaccinated parents are exempt from the vaccination requirement.

Travelers must also have travel insurance that covers potential COVID-19 treatment with a minimum coverage of $35,000.

Singapore

Singapore welcomes fully vaccinated travelers to visit the country quarantine-free without any pre-departure or on-arrival tests, according to the Singapore Tourism Board. Children 12 and under are exempt from the vaccine requirement.

Travelers must upload their vaccination certificate onto the Vaccination Check Portal and download the TraceTogether app. Three days before their departure, travelers must submit an SG Arrival Card and e-health declaration through the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) website.

South Korea

Beautiful sunrise Haedong Yonggungsa Temple in Busan, South Korea. Credit: Prasit photo/Getty Images

South Korea welcomes American tourists who are fully vaccinated, according to the Korea Tourism Organization. Travelers who received the final dose of their initial vaccine series more than 180 days ago must get a booster shot.

Travelers must also arrive with a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of their departure, take a second PCR test within 24 hours of arriving, and then take a rapid antigen test on the 6th or 7th day of their trip. Travelers have to fill out a Q-CODE form with their passport information, vaccine record, and travel information before arriving in South Korea and will receive a QR code to scan.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka allows fully vaccinated travelers to enter the country quarantine-free and without any pre-arrival testing, according to the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka. All travelers must purchase COVID-19 insurance, which costs $12 per month.

Unvaccinated travelers are also exempt from quarantine, but must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their trip or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of their trip, according to the tourism site. Children under 12 are exempt from testing.

Thailand

Twin pagoda built on top of the mountain in Chiang Mai, the North of Thailand during sunset scene. Credit: guntaphat pokasasipun/Getty Images

Thailand welcomes international travelers, including from the U.S., according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Fully vaccinated travelers do not have to get tested before arriving and may travel freely throughout the country. Unvaccinated travelers can skip quarantine if they arrive with a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their trip.

All travelers to Thailand must register for a Thailand Pass online and obtain an insurance policy with a minimum coverage of $10,000.

Vietnam

Travelers to Vietnam are allowed, but required to arrive with proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure or a negative rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of their departure, according to the Viet Nam Government Portal. Travelers must also make a health declaration before arriving, download a coronavirus-related app, monitor their own health for 10 days, and obtain insurance that covers at least $10,000 in expenses.