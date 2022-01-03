World's Most Exotic Rental Cars

You can put yourself behind the wheel when the mood strikes.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to drive a million-dollar car? Thought about flying down the freeway or cruising Main Street in a vehicle that turns heads as it passes? That experience is available in most major cities — at a price, of course.

Rental rates vary by model and location, but for a special occasion, date, business meeting, or just fun with friends, you can drive a rare, exotic car. You might have a purely practical reason for renting a unique vehicle for a few days — a camping or ski trip when you need extra space and four-wheel drive, for example. But practicality aside, a flashy convertible would add a thrill to the drive across the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys or a trip up the California coast on Highway One.

"Our typical luxury car renters range from celebrities and executives to ordinary individuals traveling alone, with family, or a partner," Matthew Sanchez, sales executive at Prestige Luxury Rentals in Atlanta, told Travel + Leisure. "Our vehicles rent for special events, occasions, productions, and weekend getaways. We have other clients who are looking to experience a brand new top of the line vehicle."

If you'd love to try out some new wheels or turn a road trip into a special occasion, check out these vehicles available for rent in the U.S.

Bentley GT Speed Convertible

2016 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible is on display at the 108th Annual Chicago Auto Show Credit: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Miami Exotic Car Rental: Miami, Florida

Whether you're cruising down Collins Avenue or browsing the murals in Wynwood, you'll look your best surrounded by a Bentley GT Speed Convertible. Top down, of course. Stylish, roomy, and comfortable inside and super flashy outside, this sports car will hum or roar, depending on your mood. The V12 engine provides 626 hp and a maximum speed of 206 mph, but you'll just have to take that on faith, knowing if the occasion called for it, you could get from 0-60 in just 3.4 seconds.

To book: miamiexoticcarrental.com, daily rate from $1,499

McLaren 20s Spider

A McLaren Automotive Ltd. 720S vehicle is displayed inside the McLaren Newport Beach dealership Credit: Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Royalty Exotic Cars: Las Vegas, Nevada

When you show up in this white McLaren 720s convertible two-seater, you'll look like a big winner before you hit the Baccarat table. With its upswept lines, it looks fast even standing still, and its 4.0 TT V8 engine provides 720 hp for when you want to get moving. Its seven-speed transmission and all that power can take it from 0-60 in 2.7 seconds, and you'll find its ride surprisingly smooth and comfortable when you leave Sin City for a drive along nearby desert roads.

To book: royaltyexoticcars.com, daily rate from $1,899

Ferrari 488 Italia Spider

The Ferrari 488 Italia Spider Rental Credit: Courtesy of Gotham Dream Cars

Gotham Dream Cars: San Francisco, California

Pick this baby up in the city and head north on US-101 towards Healdsburg taking in the views, twists, and turns along the way. You'll appreciate its comfort, power, and exquisite handling, and if the weather is right, put the top down for the full effect. Its 4.5 L V8 puts out 562 hp, but take your time, enjoy the scenery, and park it for the afternoon while you do some wine tasting in beautiful Sonoma.

To book: gothamdreamcars.com, daily rate from $1,850

Rolls Royce Dawn Convertible

The Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible is presented at the booth of the British carmaker during a press day of the 66th IAA auto show in Frankfurt am Main Credit: Odd Andersen/Getty Images

Auto Exotic Rental: Houston, Texas

This car is the ultimate in class and comfort. Its V12 engine gives you plenty of power, but no need to hurry when you're luxuriating in plush leather seats and enjoying the ease of its automatic transmission. Go ahead and put the top down. If it's a bit chilly, you can stay warm with the heated seats. Head southeast to Galveston for sea breezes, views, and a chance to show off a bit.

To book: autoexoticrental.com, daily rate from $1,399

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spider Credit: Ryan Kerzner/Courtesy of Black and White Car Rental

Black & White Car Rental: Los Angeles, California

Get behind the wheel of this gleaming gray Lamborghini, settle into its plush black leather interior, and tune into your favorite SiriusXM satellite radio station. You're ready to turn heads from Sunset Boulevard to Pacific Coast Highway. Cruise the coast and you'll feel the 610 horsepower V10 engine, even if you (almost) stick to the speed limit. This car handles the curves like it was built for the Indy 500.

To book: bwrentacar.com, daily rate from $1,899

Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 SUV

Eberhard Kern, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India with Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studio India launch G63 AMG SUV Credit: Kalpak Pathak/Getty Images

Imagine Lifestyle Luxury Rentals: Boston, Massachusetts

This sturdy SUV is exactly what you'll need for your drive north from Boston to Bar Harbor, Maine's Acadia National Park. The G63 features a powerful V8 providing 577 hp, so mountain roads present no problem, and handling is secure with its all-wheel drive. An automatic transmission makes driving easy, and the G63's plush leather seats keep you comfortable even when you're on the road for hours at a time — the perfect combination of toughness and luxury.

To book: imaginelifestyles.com, daily rate from $1,495

Audi R8 Spyder

Audi R8 Spyder at Hilarity for Charity's Sixth Annual Los Angeles Variety Show Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Audi

Prestige Luxury Rentals: Atlanta, Georgia

This 2021 black on black Audi is powered by a 5.2L V10, and the stunning interior will impress as well. Diamond-stitched leather seats, a wide driver-focused dashboard, and plenty of headroom in the spacious two-seat cabin make it fun to drive. You'll want to put the top down and head southwest to Pine Mountain for fresh breezes and scenery, and on the way check out the superb handling and rear wheel drive.

To book: prestigeluxuryrentals.com, daily rate from $1,195

Lamborghini URUS

he Lamborghini Urus seen at the Sharnbrook Hotel in Bedfordshire Credit: Martyn Lucy/Getty Images

Denver Exotic Rental: Denver, Colorado

When the snow-covered ski slopes are calling, why not treat yourself and friends to the comfort and convenience of this five-door SUV? Even with its roomy cargo space fully loaded, this Lamborghini's 641 hp engine has no trouble with hills, and its all-wheel drive keeps you safe on slippery roads. Warm up with its heated seats, and turn on the massagers to ease those achy muscles even before you get back to the fireplace and spa.

To book: denverexoticrentalcars.com, daily rate from $1,499

Bugatti Veyron Roadster

The Bugatti Veyron Roadster Credit: Courtesy of MPH Club

Mph Club: Opa-locka, Florida

This might be the most amazing car you've ever seen, and undoubtedly the most memorable you'll ever drive. Only 150 were produced, and the sticker price of $1.52 million left most buyers in the dust, just as this Bugatti does other cars on the road. This rare vehicle features an open targa top, hand-stitched leather seats, eight-speed manual and auto shift, and an aerodynamic rear wing. A two-seater with top speed of 229 mph, this Bugatti will make your day even as it busts your budget.