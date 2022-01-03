World's Most Exotic Rental Cars
You can put yourself behind the wheel when the mood strikes.
Have you ever wondered what it's like to drive a million-dollar car? Thought about flying down the freeway or cruising Main Street in a vehicle that turns heads as it passes? That experience is available in most major cities — at a price, of course.
Rental rates vary by model and location, but for a special occasion, date, business meeting, or just fun with friends, you can drive a rare, exotic car. You might have a purely practical reason for renting a unique vehicle for a few days — a camping or ski trip when you need extra space and four-wheel drive, for example. But practicality aside, a flashy convertible would add a thrill to the drive across the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys or a trip up the California coast on Highway One.
"Our typical luxury car renters range from celebrities and executives to ordinary individuals traveling alone, with family, or a partner," Matthew Sanchez, sales executive at Prestige Luxury Rentals in Atlanta, told Travel + Leisure. "Our vehicles rent for special events, occasions, productions, and weekend getaways. We have other clients who are looking to experience a brand new top of the line vehicle."
If you'd love to try out some new wheels or turn a road trip into a special occasion, check out these vehicles available for rent in the U.S.
Bentley GT Speed Convertible
Miami Exotic Car Rental: Miami, Florida
Whether you're cruising down Collins Avenue or browsing the murals in Wynwood, you'll look your best surrounded by a Bentley GT Speed Convertible. Top down, of course. Stylish, roomy, and comfortable inside and super flashy outside, this sports car will hum or roar, depending on your mood. The V12 engine provides 626 hp and a maximum speed of 206 mph, but you'll just have to take that on faith, knowing if the occasion called for it, you could get from 0-60 in just 3.4 seconds.
To book: miamiexoticcarrental.com, daily rate from $1,499
McLaren 20s Spider
Royalty Exotic Cars: Las Vegas, Nevada
When you show up in this white McLaren 720s convertible two-seater, you'll look like a big winner before you hit the Baccarat table. With its upswept lines, it looks fast even standing still, and its 4.0 TT V8 engine provides 720 hp for when you want to get moving. Its seven-speed transmission and all that power can take it from 0-60 in 2.7 seconds, and you'll find its ride surprisingly smooth and comfortable when you leave Sin City for a drive along nearby desert roads.
To book: royaltyexoticcars.com, daily rate from $1,899
Ferrari 488 Italia Spider
Gotham Dream Cars: San Francisco, California
Pick this baby up in the city and head north on US-101 towards Healdsburg taking in the views, twists, and turns along the way. You'll appreciate its comfort, power, and exquisite handling, and if the weather is right, put the top down for the full effect. Its 4.5 L V8 puts out 562 hp, but take your time, enjoy the scenery, and park it for the afternoon while you do some wine tasting in beautiful Sonoma.
To book: gothamdreamcars.com, daily rate from $1,850
Rolls Royce Dawn Convertible
Auto Exotic Rental: Houston, Texas
This car is the ultimate in class and comfort. Its V12 engine gives you plenty of power, but no need to hurry when you're luxuriating in plush leather seats and enjoying the ease of its automatic transmission. Go ahead and put the top down. If it's a bit chilly, you can stay warm with the heated seats. Head southeast to Galveston for sea breezes, views, and a chance to show off a bit.
To book: autoexoticrental.com, daily rate from $1,399
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
Black & White Car Rental: Los Angeles, California
Get behind the wheel of this gleaming gray Lamborghini, settle into its plush black leather interior, and tune into your favorite SiriusXM satellite radio station. You're ready to turn heads from Sunset Boulevard to Pacific Coast Highway. Cruise the coast and you'll feel the 610 horsepower V10 engine, even if you (almost) stick to the speed limit. This car handles the curves like it was built for the Indy 500.
To book: bwrentacar.com, daily rate from $1,899
Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 SUV
Imagine Lifestyle Luxury Rentals: Boston, Massachusetts
This sturdy SUV is exactly what you'll need for your drive north from Boston to Bar Harbor, Maine's Acadia National Park. The G63 features a powerful V8 providing 577 hp, so mountain roads present no problem, and handling is secure with its all-wheel drive. An automatic transmission makes driving easy, and the G63's plush leather seats keep you comfortable even when you're on the road for hours at a time — the perfect combination of toughness and luxury.
To book: imaginelifestyles.com, daily rate from $1,495
Audi R8 Spyder
Prestige Luxury Rentals: Atlanta, Georgia
This 2021 black on black Audi is powered by a 5.2L V10, and the stunning interior will impress as well. Diamond-stitched leather seats, a wide driver-focused dashboard, and plenty of headroom in the spacious two-seat cabin make it fun to drive. You'll want to put the top down and head southwest to Pine Mountain for fresh breezes and scenery, and on the way check out the superb handling and rear wheel drive.
To book: prestigeluxuryrentals.com, daily rate from $1,195
Lamborghini URUS
Denver Exotic Rental: Denver, Colorado
When the snow-covered ski slopes are calling, why not treat yourself and friends to the comfort and convenience of this five-door SUV? Even with its roomy cargo space fully loaded, this Lamborghini's 641 hp engine has no trouble with hills, and its all-wheel drive keeps you safe on slippery roads. Warm up with its heated seats, and turn on the massagers to ease those achy muscles even before you get back to the fireplace and spa.
To book: denverexoticrentalcars.com, daily rate from $1,499
Bugatti Veyron Roadster
Mph Club: Opa-locka, Florida
This might be the most amazing car you've ever seen, and undoubtedly the most memorable you'll ever drive. Only 150 were produced, and the sticker price of $1.52 million left most buyers in the dust, just as this Bugatti does other cars on the road. This rare vehicle features an open targa top, hand-stitched leather seats, eight-speed manual and auto shift, and an aerodynamic rear wing. A two-seater with top speed of 229 mph, this Bugatti will make your day even as it busts your budget.
To book: mphclub.com, daily rate from $25,000