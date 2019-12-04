These Are the Most Popular Tourist Attractions of 2019, According to Uber Ride Data (Video)

Image zoom Getty Images

Uber can be a great option for tourists, especially if they’re not sure how to get around their destination.

Travelers and locals alike use this rideshare service to visit some of the world’s most popular attractions, and that’s why Uber took a look back on the year 2019 to find out which attractions and destinations were most popular amongst riders across the world. Uber’s Look Back at 2019 is officially posted on the company’s website.

The report shows, yet again, that the Empire State Building and the Freedom Tower in New York City, respectively, took the first two spots of its most popular travel destinations across the world. Surprisingly enough, these two spots are also well-served by public transit, according to Jalopnik.

The CN Tower in Toronto as well as the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower in Paris also took the top five spots. The Louvre in Paris took sixth place, followed by the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Buckingham Palace in London, and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

In addition, Uber found some more insights about tourists from the U.S. in other countries. According to the 2019 report, U.S. tourists took the most international trips in Mexico, followed by Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and France in the top five spots, respectively. India, Australia, Colombia, Portugal, and Spain rounded out the top ten destinations for U.S. tourists.

The Saturday of St. Patrick’s Day weekend was the most popular time for people to ride with Uber for the second year in a row, followed by Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 (most likely the times when people were out to celebrate Halloween).

But not everyone is opting for car travel these days. 2019 also marked a significant spike in people opting to use bikes and scooters. Overall, riders have traveled over 24 million miles over the course of the year, a five-fold increase from 2018. Paris, Sacramento, and Seattle were the most popular cities for biking, while Berlin, Malaga, and San Diego were most popular for scooters.

To read the full report, visit the Uber website.