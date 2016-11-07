How to Get to the Polls for Free

This election day, several ride-sharing apps are eliminating excuses for voters not getting to the polls.

On Tuesday, some of the most popular ride-sharing apps will offer discounts, free rides or easy access to polling locations.

For those who can drive to the polls but have no means of doing so, Zipcar will let voters reserve a car for free from 6 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday with #DriveTheVote. (Taxes and fees will still apply.)

"Zipcar selected the evening hours on election night to ensure that members who need to zip to the polls during the last few hours have free, easy access to transportation," the company said in a statement. Those who are not members can still sign up to take advantage of the deal.

For those in Philadelphia, Uber and Lyft are offering a free ride to the polls in partnership with the Super PAC My Ride to Vote. Philadelphia voters just need to use the code "VOTEPA" to get to their polling location for free.

Elsewhere in the country, Uber and Google teamed up to allow voters to find and book a ride to their polling place as quickly as possible. First time Uber riders can get up to $20 credit with the code "VOTETODAY" on Tuesday.