Uber Adds Fuel Surcharge to Combat Rising Gas Prices

Uber will impose a temporary fuel surcharge this week to combat rising gas prices, the company shared with customers, promising the money would go directly to drivers.

The surcharge will go into effect on Wednesday and remain in place for at least 60 days, according to the company. Riders will pay a 45 cent or 55 cent surcharge on each Uber trip as well as a 35 cent or 45 cent surcharge on each Uber Eats order, depending on their location.

Uber said the surcharge is "based off the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state."

"We know that prices have been going up across the economy, so we've done our best to help drivers and couriers without placing too much additional burden on consumers," the company wrote. "Over the coming weeks, we plan to listen closely to feedback from consumers, couriers, and drivers. We'll also continue to track gas price movements to determine if we need to make additional changes."

The company noted that trips and Uber Eats orders that originate in New York City are excluded from the surcharge. The reason being, drivers in New York City received a 5.3% increase to the city's mandated minimum earnings standard on March 1.

Over the past two weeks, the average price of regular gasoline in the United States has increased by 79 cents to $4.43 per gallon, according to The Associated Press. The increase comes amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has seen millions of civilians flee to neighboring countries and thousands die in the fighting.