Customers in an Uber Green vehicle on April 22 will have the opportunity to take a virtual adventure through some of Earth's greatest sights.

Uber Is Celebrating Earth Day With Immersive Rides to the Great Barrier Reef, Antarctica, and More

Uber is going green for Earth Day and celebrating with immersive rides in cities across the country that can take customers to Antarctica, the Serengeti, and even the Great Barrier Reef, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

Customers who request an Uber Green ride in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., or Miami on April 22 will have the chance to go on an "impromptu adventure" to some of the world's most amazing sites, according to the company. Each ride will take place in a bright green Tesla and feature a different experience like sitting underneath the Northern Lights or surrounded by Antarctica's icebergs.

"At Uber, we're committed to building a more sustainable future of mobility by giving riders across the world access to green and car-free products - including electric and hybrid rides with Uber Green, electric bikes and scooters with Lime, and public transit options, too," Thibaud Simphal, Uber's global head of sustainability, told T+L. "That's why this Earth Week, we're encouraging our community to go Green with us, and giving lucky riders the chance to experience Earth's most precious places."

Interior of the Uber Green for Earth Week Credit: Courtesy of Uber

Uber Green, which is available in more than 100 cities across 13 countries, uses a combination of hybrid and electric vehicles. There are currently 15,000 electric vehicles on the platform across the world.

In addition to the special rides, Uber told T+L it would commit to ensuring that an Uber Green ride was never more expensive than an UberX, which it currently can be.

As a bonus, Uber will also offer travelers $1 off each trip on Uber Green, Lime E-bikes, and Lime E-scooters through April 30. To take advantage, customers can use the promo code "GoGreen22."

This week, Uber lifted its mask requirement for both riders and drivers after the Transportation Security Administration said it would no longer enforce the federal transportation mask mandate.

This isn't the first time Uber has given its cars a makeover. Last year, the company dressed up cars for Halloween, allowing riders to travel in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Party Wagon, SpongeBob SquarePants' Patty Wagon convertible, and Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine.