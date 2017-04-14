3 Secret Ways to Get Cheaper Car Rentals

Timing can be everything when looking for a rental car—you might find a low rate, say at $25 per day, but if you sit and wait for a lower price, you may miss out on a deal. But there are other secret ways to find the best price. Use these three insider strategies—and maybe even score an upgrade.

Try Lesser-Known Sites

The least competitive deal might be the one you find on your car-rental company's site. Instead, try an aggregator. Costco Travel consistently offers lower rates than the major online agencies (costcotravel.com), and AAA has deals on Hertz rentals. (Memberships are required to access these specials.) If you don't care about which company you rent from, check "opaque" sites like Priceline and Hotwire, both of which offer deep discounts, but don't reveal the rental agency's name until you've made a nonrefundable purchase. Also try AutoSlash.com, which searches a database of coupons for the best price.

Avoid Insurance Potholes

Your credit card, personal car insurance, or travel insurance may cover your vehicle during your rental. Look it up before you rent, and read the fine print. It could save you $15 to $25 a day on the cost of your car. Don't forget to bring proof of your insurance coverage; increasingly, car-rental companies have started to demand this before they hand you the keys. A site like Insuremyrentalcar.com can sell you a stand-alone insurance policy that costs a fraction of what the rental companies charge.

Outmaneuver Fees and Industry Quirks