The 15 Countries With the Best Transportation

While it's more likely a traveler planning a vacation will look at the availability of flights rather than the density of paved roads, being able to get around in a country is equally important.

In the World Economic Forum's 2017 Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report, countries are ranked on their attractiveness for tourists based on 14 categories, including ground and port infrastructure. The report measures countries on the quality of their ports, roads and railroads; the density of both their paved roads and total number of roads; and the efficiency of their ground transport.

Related:The best country in the world for a vacation

With the proliferation of companies like Uber and Lyft, in many cities it's easier than ever to hail a cab, but across many of the top destinations in this category there's no need. For anyone who's ever purchased a Eurail pass on a semester abroad, it won't come as a surprise that many of the countries with the best railroad density — that is, the most miles of railroad per square mile of country — are in Western Europe. But the best countries for ground travel don't stop there.

These are the 15 countries where it's easiest to get around.