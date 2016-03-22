Ground Transportation

There are many different ways to get around the globe: by land, by sea, and by air. And when it comes to ground transportation, Travel + Leisure can help you navigate the diverse (and sometimes complicated) systems.After all, travelers can explore by foot or by bike; by car, van, or camper; by train — be it luxury travel like the luxurious Orient Express, or more mundane methods like the public subway — by bus, tram, streetcar; by funicular or by cable car; by golf cart or by Segway; by horse or by camel; even hopping in an Uber or hailing a classic New York City yellow cab.Ground transportation touches just about everything the ground itself does. Travelers can now hail a taxi in Paris created exclusively for women, but should know that your Uber app won’t be of use during trips to London, where the ride-sharing company recently lost its license to operate.Sometimes, ground transportation isn’t just about getting around — it’s also the main attraction. In Chicago, visitors can explore the underground Pedway tunnels beneath the downtown Loop, and learn about new plans to revitalize them.And while it may not seem as luxurious as cruising or flying, ground transportation can still be impressive. On Travel + Leisure, for example, you can read about two 23-year-olds who took an old fashioned, but now relatively rare, route across the United States: by hitchhiking.And while nothing is as basic or low-tech as taking a hike, ground transportation can be seriously forward-thinking and futuristic, too. Here, you can puzzle out the implications of Elon Musk’s proposed high-speed Hyperloop route from New York City to Washington, D.C., which promises a 29-minute inter-city commute.Though flying is (usually) faster, ground transportation gets you places no plane can: whether it’s a motorbike on the back roads of Bali or a bucket list trek to the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu. Get the most useful tips on traveling by cars, buses, trains, bikes, and good old fashioned feet here at Travel + Leisure.

Uber Launches New Membership Program With Perks on Rides, Deliveries, and More
The membership costs either $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.
Roadside Assistance Will Cost You Less Than $1 Per Month, but Can Save You Thousands
Too many people avoid buying roadside assistance, thinking it will be expensive or unnecessary. But it's actually super affordable and can save you major money in the long run.
Uber Is Giving Its Cars a Halloween Makeover — Costumes and All
You could get picked up in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Party Wagon, SpongeBob SquarePants' Patty Wagon convertible, or even Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine.
Travelers Can Now Reserve an Uber for Airport Pickup Days in Advance — What to Know
Introducing Uber Reserve.
The Top 5 Car-rental Companies
Your Next Lyft Might Be the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile
Yes, it comes with Weenie Whistles.
Lyft Introduces New Annual Membership Program with Perks for Both Riders and Bicyclists
Lyft Pink will cost $199 per year and give members unlimited 45-minute rides on several bike-share programs.
San Francisco's Cable Cars Are Finally Running Again — and Rides Are Free This Month
The historic trolleys returned on Monday for the first time since March 2020.
Island of Kauai Launches Website to Help Travelers Find Transportation Amid Rental Car Shortage
Lyft Is Bringing Back Shared Rides — What Customers Need to Know
There's a New Way to Get Around Hawaii Without Having to Rent a Car
Lyft’s New E-bike Can Ride for 60 Miles on a Single Charge — See It Now

This Electric Bike Has More Than 300 Customizable Options — and Even Prince Harry Is a Fan

It's time to hop on the electric bike trend.

Canada to Require Proof of a Negative COVID-19 Test for Land Border Crossings
Uber's Newest Feature Will Let You Request Your Favorite Driver
Amsterdam Will Use Flowers to Stop Cyclists From Chaining Bikes on Bridges
Hertz Is Offering a Free Extra Rental Day to Help People Vote in the Election
The World’s Longest Immersed Tunnel Will Connect Germany and Denmark — and Make Trips So Much Shorter
Uber Wins Court Battle to Continue Operating in London
Airbnb Is Giving Away $1 Stays in Two of Its Most Breathtaking Tiny Houses — With a Car Rental
This Super-futuristic Driverless Tram Design From Hong Kong May Be Perfect for Post-COVID-19 Transport
Canadians Are Reporting U.S. License Plates Spotted in Canada
RVs Hit Record Sales Last Month According to New Report
This New Cycling Route Takes You Through Some of America's Most Beautiful National Parks
You Can Now Book Ubers by the Hour in Select U.S. Cities
You Can Drive Through a Van Gogh Painting at This Magical Art Exhibit in Canada
Everything You Need to See, Do, and Eat on an Arizona Road Trip (Video)
Car Rental Companies Step up Their Cleaning Protocols Ahead of Summer Travel (Video)
Uber Will Require Riders and Drivers to Wear Face Coverings — and Drivers Will Have to Prove It With a Selfie (Video)
Lyft's New Health Protocols Include Wearing Face Masks and Opening Car Windows — Here's What to Know (Video)
NYC’s Essential Workers Can Now Get Free Citi Bike Memberships for One Year
Calling All Car Lovers: You Can Take a Virtual Tour of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Germany
Uber Launches New Delivery Service to Help Send Packages to Loved Ones (Video)
The Moscow Metro Is Offering Virtual Tours of Its Famously Beautiful Subway Stations (Video)
Lyft Is Offering Thousands of Free Rides During the Coronavirus Pandemic to Help Those in Need (Video)
Inside Uber and Lyft's Precautions for Passengers and Drivers Amid Coronavirus (Video)
The Most Forgotten Items in Ubers and the Cities That Are Leaving Them Behind (Video)
Uber's Redesigned App Includes Language Translation, Clearer Pick-Up Instructions
