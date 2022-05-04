Google Has a New Tool That Helps Travelers Find a Hotel Near a Landmark, Attraction, or Event

Looking for a hotel near an upcoming wedding? Or near the Eiffel Tower? There's a search function for that.

Do you hear that? That's the sound of wedding bells finally going off again and events getting put back on your calendar. After more than two years of pared-down gatherings, weddings and events are finally back, and your summer calendar is likely already stacked with plans. Fortunately, Google has updated tools that can help.

A woman using her phone while walking on the street Credit: Geber86/Getty Images

Google is updating its travel section to ensure travelers can find the perfect place to stay during their event-filled getaways. Now, you can head straight to google.com/travel to quickly find places to stay within walking or driving distance of a particular landmark, attraction, or event, making it simple to find the right place to stay near a wedding venue, or any other event you've got going on, whether it's a family reunion or a music festival. You can also use the tool to find a hotel near the top landmark on your travel list — which might mean searching for Paris hotels in walking distance of the Eiffel Tower.

A laptop open to the GoogleTravel interface looking for hotels in paris Credit: Laptop: Ratchapoln Sittichoke/Getty Images; Google

According to a spokesperson for Google, all you need to do is enter the address or landmark in the hotel search bar (once on the Google Travel page), and a boundary map will pop up to indicate which hotels are nearby. You can choose between properties within a 15- or 30-minute trip by foot or car. Travelers can also toggle new interest layers over the map to find the right neighborhood for dining, shopping, or sightseeing.

The GoogleTravel interface looking for hotels in Las Vegas Credit: Google

Travelers can also narrow down their accommodation search in Google by selecting preferences, clicking on must-have hotel amenities like a pool, spa, family or pet-friendly services, free breakfast, and more. And finally, users can even click to see if a hotel is eco-certified to ensure their stay is a green one. Just pop in your dates and you'll be on your way.