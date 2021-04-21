Future of Travel

From new routines, favorite destinations, changing entry requirements, and vaccine passports we help you decipher where Americans can go, what’s needed to get there, and help you make vacation plans based on new information that changes daily.

Most Recent

7 of the Best Places to Work Remotely, According to Travel + Leisure’s A-List Advisors

Looking to plan a working vacation, or to relocate entirely? Consider one of these stunning destinations that allow you to combine work and play.
France Planning to Ease Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Americans by This Summer

"The idea indeed is altogether to offer that to the American citizen when they decide to vaccinate or with a PCR test being negative," Macron said.
MSC Cruises Will Sail to Italy, the UK, and Beyond This Summer

More than 60,000 guests have sailed with the company in the Mediterranean since August 2020.
This Brand New Airline Is Celebrating Its Launch With $19 Flights on the West Coast

Avelo Airlines is the new kid on the block, but its not here to play.
Israel to Welcome Vaccinated Travelers Starting May 23

The country will initially allow group tours in before eventually welcoming all individual tourists.
Tahiti and Bora Bora Will Welcome Tourists Again Starting May 1

The exact requirements for entry will be announced in the coming days.
More Future of Travel

Maui Travelers Will Need to Take an Additional COVID-19 Test or Quarantine for 10 Days

This includes travelers from the mainland U.S.
Yosemite National Park Is Bringing Back Reservation System to Limit Crowds

Park goers will need to make day-use reservations to enter the park starting May 21.
4 Things to Consider As You Start Traveling Again, According to Rick Steves

Virgin Voyages Is Launching Mini UK Cruises This Summer

Greece to Eliminate Quarantine Rule for Travelers Ahead of May Reopening

