Future of Travel

7 of the Best Places to Work Remotely, According to Travel + Leisure’s A-List Advisors
Looking to plan a working vacation, or to relocate entirely? Consider one of these stunning destinations that allow you to combine work and play.
France Planning to Ease Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Americans by This Summer
"The idea indeed is altogether to offer that to the American citizen when they decide to vaccinate or with a PCR test being negative," Macron said.
MSC Cruises Will Sail to Italy, the UK, and Beyond This Summer
More than 60,000 guests have sailed with the company in the Mediterranean since August 2020.
This Brand New Airline Is Celebrating Its Launch With $19 Flights on the West Coast
Avelo Airlines is the new kid on the block, but its not here to play.
Israel to Welcome Vaccinated Travelers Starting May 23
The country will initially allow group tours in before eventually welcoming all individual tourists.
Tahiti and Bora Bora Will Welcome Tourists Again Starting May 1
The exact requirements for entry will be announced in the coming days.