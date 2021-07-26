Fun fact No. 1: Amtrak was founded the same year Travel + Leisure put out our first issue.

25 Things You Didn't Know About the Last 50 Years of Travel

In celebration of Travel + Leisure's 50th anniversary, we've done a deep dive into the last 50 years of travel. Suffice it to say, 50 years ago — in 1971 — travel didn't run on airline miles, rideshares, and promises of space hotels within the decade. In the '70s, we were instead celebrating commercial trans-Atlantic flights and the founding of Amtrak. There wasn't the airport security we know today, but there was a piano bar in an American Airlines economy class cabin.

The more we delve into these last 50 years of travel, the more fun trivia facts we uncover. And some of this knowledge — like the fact that Aeromexico was the only airline to show the movie "Airplane!" in flight — just needs to be shared. Here, 25 things you didn't know about travel over the last 50 years.

The Del Webb's Sahara Tahoe hotel, later the Horizon Casino Resort, on Lake Tahoe, in Stateline, Nevada, August 1974. Credit: Archive Photos/Getty Images

1970s

Pan Am flew passengers from London to New York on the first commercial 747s in the '70s.

Amtrak incorporated in 1971 and debuted with 21 routes.

Southern Airways, a popular airline in the '70s, was nicknamed "Route of the Aristocrats," because they served booze and Champagne in coach.

Security screenings at the airport were not required until 1973.

You might not think it, but the '70s was the first decade of supersonic air travel. The supersonic Concorde plane actually took its maiden voyage in 1969.

American Airlines had a piano bar in the economy class cabin of their 747-100 — because nothing says cruising in style quite like in-flight live music.

1980s

Wish you could check more than one bag? You should've been flying in the '80s, when you could check as many bags as you wanted.

You could also bring liquids aplenty onto a plane — including wine from Bordeaux or Napa Valley, and full-size shampoo bottles.

Construction on the Chunnel (or the "Channel Tunnel") — which connects ​​Folkestone, England, with Coquelles, France, and runs under water for 23 miles — began in 1988. It cost $16 billion and the tunnel opened in 1994.

The movie "Airplane!" came out in 1980 — and Aeromexico was the only airline to buy the movie to show in flight.

Passengers were allowed to visit the cockpit while commercial aircrafts were flying in the '80s.

NASA's first space shuttle launched in April 1981.

Las Vegas became a luxury town toward the late '80s, when Wynn Resorts opened their first Vegas outpost: The Mirage.

1990s

Interest in Australia travel surged in the '90s because of "Crocodile Dundee."

The '90s was the era of traveler's cheques and cash. We hadn't quite hit the golden age of credit card points.

The first hybrid car hit the roads in 1997 in Tokyo, Japan.

The Bellagio Las Vegas is inspired by Bellagio, a lakefront city in Italy, and the hotel's fountain holds 22 million gallons of water. The hotel opened in 1998 and cost $1.6 billion.

2000s

TWA (Trans World Airlines) officially ceased operations in the early 2000s, after a 70-year tenure in the friendly skies.

The average price of a domestic flight in the U.S. was $502 (adjusted for inflation) in 2000.

Google Maps was first announced in February 2005. Google Maps' ability to display real-time traffic congestion came two years later in 2007. The platform went mobile in 2007 and 2008 — and became available offline in 2015.

Following the events of 9/11, the TSA was founded on Nov. 19, 2001.

An Air France attendant shows off the airline's "haute couture" suite featuring a seat that reclines into a bed stretching 2.01 metres long and 77 centimetres across (6 ft 7 ins and 30 inches) -- one of the most spacious in the world, in Shanghai on May 7, 2014 An Air France attendant shows off the airline's "haute couture" suite featuring a seat that reclines into a bed stretching 2.01 metres long and 77 centimetres across (6 ft 7 ins and 30 inches) -- one of the most spacious in the world, in Shanghai on May 7, 2014. | Credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images

2010s and Beyond

OK Go made the first music video to ever be shot at zero gravity. The video was watched 23 million times when it came out in 2016.

The longest flight, currently, is New York to Singapore, at 17 hours and 50 minutes. In the '40s, the longest flight was more than 30 hours from Australia to Sri Lanka.

More than 65,000 selfies are taken every minute.