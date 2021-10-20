These Travel Hacks Will Save You Money When Booking Your Next Vacation, According to Expedia

Travel is rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, and flight and hotel prices are rebounding with it. But booking site Expedia says there are certain times to book that will save travelers money.

Average ticket prices for flights hit their lowest levels during December 2020 and January 2021, but they're already rebounding and are nearly back to pre-coronavirus levels, Expedia told Travel + Leisure.

"Every year, the Expedia [Airlines Reporting Corporation] report serves as the ultimate cheat sheet for saving on travel. It offers an insider view that not only empowers travelers to make sound decisions but also lets them get more value out of every trip," Chandreyi Davis, vice president of brand marketing for Expedia, said in a statement provided to T + L. "At Expedia, our hope is that in 2022 these tips will help travelers go big and plan incredible trips."

To save on domestic flights, Expedia recommends booking at least 21 days before the scheduled departure, with the optimal time to book being 28 to 35 days in advance. The best days to book are on Sundays — but it will only save travelers about 5 percent for domestic flights — while flying on a Friday could save more than 15 percent compared to Mondays.

Deals do still exist when it comes to international flights with prices still about 35 percent lower than 2019. To take advantage, Expedia recommends travelers book about three to four months before they plan to fly.

When traveling out of the country, Expedia recommends travelers plan to depart on a Thursday to save more than 5 percent, compared to a Tuesday.

Passengers walking in the airport terminal Credit: izusek/Getty Images

And while flying during the holidays tends to be quite pricey, there are times travelers can save money. Expedia told T+L travelers could save more than 10 percent if they fly domestic in January (compared to June) and nearly 20 percent if they fly internationally in August (compared to December).

Expedia also noted it's never been a better time to splurge as premium economy tickets are the cheapest they've been — costing on average about 290 percent more than economy tickets in 2021, compared to 430 percent more in 2019.

Once travelers get to their destination, Expedia said they could save an average of nearly 45 percent by booking a four-star property over a five-star. And when abroad, hotel stays on Tuesdays will cost almost 10 percent less than stays on Thursdays.