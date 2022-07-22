The MagicBand at Disney Parks Is Getting a Makeover — Here's What's New

Introducing the MagicBand+, rolling out in Disney World on July 27.

By Carly Caramanna
Published on July 22, 2022
Guests at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., will be able to use MagicBand+ to join the Batuu Bounty Hunters’ Guild in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Guests will follow the band’s light patterns and haptics to find numerous virtual bounties hidden throughout Black Spire Outpost.
A Walt Disney World vacation is about to be powered by even more pixie dust as the theme park destination rolls out a new version of the MagicBand next week. The enhanced device, which will be reintroduced as the MagicBand+, will have similar features as the previous version, including access to theme parks, hotel rooms, Lightning Lane entry, PhotoPass services, and folio charging privileges — and now more.

Offered in over 25 designs at launch, the new wearable technology is all about interaction and will include color-changing lights, vibrations, and gesture recognition, Disney revealed in its announcement this week. MagicBand+ will pair with a guests smartphone device using the existing My Disney Experience app.

MagicBand+ will debut in 2022 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The next-generation wearable retains popular features from the original MagicBand and adds new functionality to unlock magical moments throughout Walt Disney World theme parks and resorts.
As part of the theme park's 50th-anniversary celebration, the new technology will interact with the Disney Fab 50 character collection, elaborate gold sculptures of beloved Disney figures, that become interactive with a waive of a wrist thanks to the MagicBand+. The band will offer immersive experiences in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with "Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters," and will make nighttime spectaculars at Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT extra special as the band will light up and vibrate along with the music.

Guests at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., will be able to use MagicBand+ to embark on the “Disney Fab 50 Quest,” a scavenger hunt throughout the four theme parks to help spread pixie dust and interact with golden character sculptures.
Additional experiences are anticipated to roll out at a later date.

The MagicBand+ will launch at Walt Disney World with prices starting at $34.99, depending on the design. All guests can purchase at stores across Walt Disney World and online, however Disney resort hotel guests may pre-purchase theirs at a discounted price. All purchases of a MagicBand+ come with a 6-inch USB charging cord. Disney recommends that guests charge their device every one to three days.

Guests at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., will be able to use MagicBand+ to experience nighttime spectaculars in a new way as their bands light up and complement the magic in the skies, including the new “Disney Enchantment” at Magic Kingdom Park.
The mobile app can also be used as a backup for some basic features, like room and theme park access in the event of the MagicBand battery loses charge (there will be no ability to charge your device in-park). Walt Disney World will also release online tutorial videos to assist guests in using MagicBand .

The MagicBand+ is anticipated to launch at Disneyland later this year.

