If chilly weather outside has you dreaming of sandy beaches, gorgeous turquoise waters, and seemingly endless sunshine, the Cayman Islands has epic an offer for you.

The Caribbean island paradise is introducing its Global Citizen Concierge Program, which invites digital nomads to work from its beaches, bungalows, and hotel rooms for up to two years.

The application requires individuals to show proof of income of over $100,000, as well as proof of employment and health insurance, and more.

For those vying to explore the area's history, wildlife, and coral reefs for a shorter amount of time, vacation stays of up to 30 days without a visa are allowed.

"There's nothing quite like starting the working day with a swim in the warm Caribbean waters, kayaking between Zoom meetings, or even taking the office to the beach," Adrian White of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure this week.

The Cayman Islands is made up of three separate islands, giving professionals a few options for how to spend their days working from paradise. Relax on the gorgeous Seven Mile Beach, explore lush mangroves, swim with stingrays, or spend your free time scuba diving, exploring what PADI, the world's leading scuba diving training program, calls the "coolest coral in the Caribbean."

U.S. travelers planning to winter in the Cayman Islands will have to test negative for COVID-19 the day before their departure. Right now, visitors also need to test negative for COVID-19 on the second, fifth, and tenth day of their stay and hold a travel insurance policy.

The Cayman Islands reopened quarantine-free travel to fully vaccinated travelers from countries with high vaccination rates in November, however, the CDC currently designates the islands' risk for COVID-19 is "very high."

Visitors from countries where local vaccination rates are under 60% are required to quarantine for the first 10 days after their arrival. Unvaccinated leisure travelers are not allowed to enter the country, and unvaccinated residents are required to quarantine for the first 14 days after their return.