Samantha Brown Reveals Why She Always Travels With Duct Tape — and You Should Too

One item, plenty of uses.

By
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo
Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. She specializes in reporting on travel, culture, and the arts. She is currently based in Brooklyn.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 3, 2022
Duct tape on blue
Photo: Getty Images

Samantha Brown knows travel. After more than 20 years on the road, the host of PBS's "Places to Love" has encountered countless snafus during her trips such as getting lost in Los Angeles, booking a rental car during a pandemic, and battling misbehaving children on flights. And while there might not be a miracle tool that can combat every single problem that pops up while traveling, there is one that does more than you might think: duct tape.

In a recent video on Instagram, Brown detailed the unlikely, handy item that she always packs — and the myriad ways to use it.

Not only does duct tape temporarily fix anything that might break while you're traveling, but according to the travel host, duct tape can also child-proof or pet-proof any hotel or rental accommodation.

"You can tape up those dangling cords of shades or drapes that are really dangerous," Brown explained. "You can tape over electrical outlets."

Additionally, she recommends duct tape to help soften sharp edges that kids could potentially bang their heads against.

In the comments, followers added that they have used duct tape to repair broken suitcases, tape over lights from devices in hotel rooms for a good night's sleep, or even make a quick fix on a damaged vehicle. Some preferred traveling with painter's tape to avoid leaving unnecessary marks on rental properties.

While you can purchase a smaller roll of travel duct tape to keep in your suitcase, Brown recommends going for the full-size roll, and of course, a fun color.

Brown loves to offer her travel hack advice that she's picked up over the years and has also shared with Travel + Leisure her time-tested packing tricks and travel hacks for hitting the road with a child.

Cailey Rizzo is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure, currently based in Brooklyn. You can find her on Twitter, Instagram, or at caileyrizzo.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Person packing her suitcase and preparing for vacation
How to Pack a Suitcase Like an Expert
Editor Cooling Products
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 7 Cooling and Sun Protective Items I'm Bringing to Morocco
Best Kids' Headphones Tout
The Best Kids' Headphones for Travel
Tourists looking at souvenirs in Barcelona
What Travelers Who Are Good With Money Don't Buy on Trips, According to Experts
Samantha Brown on the beach in Cape May, NJ, from Samantha Brown’s Places to Love Season 5 Episode 02
Samantha Brown Shares Her Best Road Trip Tips — Including Her Favorite Destinations
Travel Duffle bag, BAGSMART Gym Bag
This Sleek Duffel Bag That Can Fit 4 Days' Worth of Clothing Is 40% Off for Prime Day
Roundup of Early Prime Day Luggage Deals Tout
The 34 Best Luggage Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Luggage Tag
The Best Luggage Tags of 2022
A lake and mountain peak scenic photo near Aspen, Colorado
Aspen Is Just As Enchanting in Summer — Here's Where to Stay, What to Do, and Where to Eat
Portrait of mature woman in a bathroom at home applying moisturizer
This 'Liquid Magic' Face Oil Reduced Shoppers' Wrinkles in 1 Week — and T+L Readers Get 40% Off
Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown on Filming the Latest Season of Her Travel Show Amid the Pandemic
Items to pack laid out with a bag
I'm a Packing Expert — Here Are 3 Major Mistakes I Avoid When Packing Boots
travel jewelry cases
The Best Travel Jewelry Cases
Waterfront Beach house in Nags Head in the Outer Banks area
12 Mistakes to Avoid When Renting a Vacation Home, According to Experts
Clea & Joanna of the Home Edit
'Home Edit' Star Joanna Teplin Shares Her Tips on How to Stay Organized at Every Stage of Traveling
Samantha Brown Travel Guide Host TV Show
Samantha Brown's Secret to Never Running Out of Room in Her Suitcase