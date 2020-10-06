How to Link COVID-19 Test Results to Your Clear Account for Contactless Entry to Popular Venues

CLEAR — which you may know from helping you skip lines at airport security — is teaming up with health science company LabCorp to offer a new membership to make entering a building that requires health checks a contactless breeze.

The CLEAR Health Pass works similarly to CLEAR's existing membership, relying on biometric data to prove identity (like a fingerprint or retina scan), but with the help of LabCorp it can be used by businesses to expedite entry health checks at their doors.

Users must register for the CLEAR app and link their LabCorp Patient accounts to have access to COVID-19 test information.

In order to enter a building or venue with CLEAR Health Pass, the user snaps a selfie in the app to prove their identity. They then enter the “CLEAR pod” inside the building and scan their face or a QR code for entry. Their health information, including the results of their latest COVID-19 test if necessary, is verified. The building may also require a temperature check.

Once all information has been verified, the lane will light up either green for entry or red for denial. But throughout the process, the building never has access to an individual’s health records, only the final red or green decision.

Health Pass is already being used around the country, including for access to the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. It is a free feature available in the CLEAR mobile app. The app does not allow a user access to CLEAR expedited security lanes at the airport.

“We are thrilled to join forces with LabCorp to help our partners create safer environments for their employees and communities,” CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker said in a statement. “Health Pass is helping thousands of people return to their jobs and routines, and now this partnership will advance users’ safety by creating a discreet, secure way to share their test results when they enter public settings and workplaces.”

CLEAR says the technology is more efficient and secure than a questionnaire or screening can relieve congestion in waiting areas.