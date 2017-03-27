All you need is a new wheel.

Transform Your Old Bike Into a New Electric Ride in Just 60 Seconds

A new product that's gaining popularity on Kickstarter can transform your regular bike into an electric version in a matter of seconds.

With UrbanX, outdoor lovers can swap the front wheel of their bike with an electric one and have a new mode of transportation in one minute flat.

Created as a way to offer a cheaper alternative for customers, the UrbanX gives users a range of 30 miles and can reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour.

Electric bike wheels Credit: Courtesy of UrbanX

Since it is made from aircraft-grade aluminum, it also offers a lightweight alternative, weighing in at 15 pounds when including the motor, battery, spokes, rim, and tire.

With UrbanX, riders can choose between jumping into a full electric mode, which means you can sit back and let the UrbanX Electric Wheel take care of the peddling, the pedal assist mode, which allows the bike to provide assistance based on how fast you're peddling, and the traditional bike mode.

Customers can choose their level of assistance through the Urban X app, with the motor kicking in to help gain speed.

Here's a look at how it works:

It's also the first and only wheel to offer customers a fit in six different sizes so that it fits 99 percent of bikes on the market, according to the product's Kickstarter page.

There are two electric motors to choose from, including either a 350W electric motor that can go up to 20 miles per hour on the UrbanX Booster or the standard 240W electric motor on the UrbanX Eco, which can reach speeds of 15 miles per hour.

"An electric wheel saves customers money, saves our business on shipping and handling costs, and saves valuable resources and energy for our planet by cutting down on commuters in cars and other fossil fuel-based transportation," company representatives wrote on the Kickstarter page.

Though the original Kickstarter goal was $50,000, UrbanX has already far surpassed that at over $250,000, and will begin shipping its products this June.