All the New iPhone 11 Colors Are Going to Make '90s Kids Very Happy (Video)

Kids and teens from the '90s and early 2000s: This is your moment.

Apple's Keynote event on Wednesday revealed some exciting new products, including a new Apple Watch and iPad, but the company's much-anticipated iPhone 11 will be a departure from Apple's signature minimal design to feature the bright, bold colors that some older Millennials and Gen-Xers might remember from the good old days.

Remember those candy-colored iMacs you begged your parents to buy 20-some-odd years ago? They're back, in iPhone form.

iPhone 11 Colors Credit: Courtesy of Apple

According to Fast Company, the new iPhone 11 will feature six new colors, including classic black and white, as well as a bold red, pastel teal, subtle lavender, and a sunshine yellow. The new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max, along with its premium camera options, comes in more traditional finishes, including space gray, gold, silver, and a brand new midnight green.

"When you think about this company, it started in color and was always known for color," Laurie Pressman, VP of the Pantone Color Institute, told Fast Company.

While the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max feature a new, beautiful color, the biggest change seemed to be for the less-expensive iPhone 11. Pressman went on to explain that black, white, and red are fairly common in terms of color options, while the new pastel options are currently on-trend and more associated with individual expression. "Think how much time people spend on social media. What am I doing to get people's attention? Color," Pressman said.

But to those of us who grew up or came of age in the '90s and early 2000s, this new design is the perfect throwback. After all, Apple used to be associated with colorful, accessible products, and it seems like these new designs are a send-up to the company's past as well as a take on trends.

Apple iPhone 11 colors Credit: Courtesy of Apple

The new iPhone 11 will be available Friday, Sept. 20, and will cost $699, or $399 with trade-in.

The new iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will be available on the same date, and will cost $999, or $599 with trade-in.